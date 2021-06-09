Battlefield 2042 Open Beta And Live Service Elements Revealed

Battlefield 2042 has been officially announced, and it's a multiplayer-only game. Developer DICE also revealed its plans for a beta test, and here's what we know so far.

A FAQ posted on the Battlefield website reveals that there will be an open beta for Battlefield 2042 that will be released "in the months leading up to launch." The beta will be available on all platforms, which includes PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The FAQ also states that people who preorder a copy of Battlefield 2042 will get "early access" to the beta. DICE will announce more details on the open beta in the future, at which point we should learn more about its release timing and content.

In regards to Battlefield 2042's live service elements, DICE says the studio is taking a "new approach" with the new game with the aim of keeping the community together "for years to come." While the game has no campaign, DICE says it will deliver new storytelling elements throughout the game's seasons. Each of these will last "about three months."

Gallery

Each new season will add new free and paid content through its Battle Pass. In the first 12 months, DICE will launch four battle passes, four new Specialist characters, and "more fresh content."

Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22. A cinematic announcement trailer can be seen above, while the first gameplay footage will be released during the Xbox E3 2013 briefing on Sunday, June 13. For lots more, check out GameSpot's preview content linked below.