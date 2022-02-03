Battlefield 2042 New Scoreboard Patch Delayed So DICE Can Focus On Other Improvements First

DICE has delayed the launch of Battlefield 2042's 3.3 update, which, among other things, will add the long-awaited refreshed scoreboard UI to the military shooter.

The update was originally planned for mid to late February, but DICE said on Thursday that the new patch is now targeted for launch in early March. The studio said it will spend the additional development time ensuring that all of the game's updates meet the company's quality standards, and also include more changes than what was previously announced.

Our next Update after todays Hotfix will now roll out in early March. This is a change from our last messaging to you all on it's intended release.

The extra time will help to ensure we improve the quality of our Updates, and include additional changes.https://t.co/WoeHvOludK — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) February 3, 2022

The delay of the 3.3 patch comes in the wake of a hotfix for Battlefield 2042 that launched today, February 3. The update addresses stability issues popped up with the previous 3.2 patch. A download is required but there is no downtime connected to this new hotfix.

It's been an eventful week for Battlefield 2042. DICE delayed the launch of Battlefield 2042's Season 1, citing a desire to improve the core game first before adding new content. Additionally, management at Electronic Arts plainly stated that Battlefield 2042 failed to meet its sales expectations. Though the company did not disclose a sales target for the game, management said issues related to COVID and some design choices that did not resonate with fans were partially to blame.

Still, EA stressed that it remains committed to growing and improving Battlefield 2042 and turning it around, not unlike how DICE successfully improved Star Wars: Battlefront II after a rocky start. There have been ongoing rumors that DICE is considering making at least some of Battlefield 2042 free to help reinvigorate the community, but no official announcements about this have been made.

Despite its issues, Battlefield 2042 was the fifth best-selling game in the US during 2021.