Battlefield 2042 Might Go Free-To-Play, Insider Suggests

EA is "looking at all the options" to restore Battlefield 2042's player numbers, including some form of free-to-play access.

While it may have had a strong start, Battlefield 2042's performance issues, XP progression, and a moderate amount of available content have seen a declining player count for the near-future military shooter.

According to industry insider Tom Henderson, EA has been "very disappointed" with the game's market performance and is considering implementing some form of free-to-play capacity within Battlefield 2042.

"EA is reportedly very disappointed with how Battlefield 2042 has performed and is 'looking at all the options' when it comes to the title, this is including looking at free-to-play in some capacity," Henderson tweeted.

It's worth noting that while Battlefield 2042 was 2021's fifth best-selling game in the US, EA has so far kept quiet on exact numbers for the title. This week has seen some substantial content drop for the game though, as the new 3.2 update went live and added a refreshed scoreboard UI that fans had been requesting since launch. Battlefield 2042 players can also dive into a community-made mode called Zombie Survival and fight back against the undead hordes until January 27.

