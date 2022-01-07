Battlefield 2042 Is Having A Free Weekend For Xbox Live Gold Members

For Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers looking for something new to play this weekend, Battlefield 2042 is now free to play, alongside open-world Lovecraftian adventure The Sinking City and indie tactics title Star Renegades.

DICE's latest shooter leads the charge in Xbox's latest Free Play Days promotion. From now until 11:59 PM PST on January 9, you can see what Battlefield 2042 is all about for free, including taking its Portal mode for a spin. Any progress made in the game, including achievements and unlocks, will carry over if you decide to purchase the full game after the free weekend. The various Battlefield 2042 editions are currently on sale too, should you decide to make the jump.

If multiplayer shooters aren't your cup of tea, the H.P. Lovecraft inspired open-world of The Sinking City may be more your speed. The game has multiple endings based on various choices you make throughout the game, as you look to uncover the mystery behind what forces have possessed the city and those who call it home. The Sinking City is on sale for 80% off, and for a few dollars more you can nab the Necronomicon edition, which includes new side quests, an additional outfit, and more.

Last but not least for your weekend consideration is Star Renegades, a sci-fi, turn-based RPG that emphasizes quick-thinking. Should your characters fall in battle, you'll be warped to a parallel dimension to take what you've learned and fight once more against the overwhelming might of the Imperium. Unlike the other two Free Play Days titles featured this weekend, Star Renegades is not on sale and is currently $25.