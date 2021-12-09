Battlefield 2042 Is Getting A Santa Vs. Elves Mode For The Holidays

It looks like Battlefield 2042 will be getting a seasonal holiday event that will pit Team Santa against zombie-like Elves.

Battlefield news site Bravo Intel reports that the 32-player infection-style Attack of the Elves game type will be playable in Battlefield 2042's Portal mode starting December 16 through January 6.

Not much else is currently known about the mode, but it does line up with recent comments from developer DICE on the Battlefield 2042's leaked, and controversial, Santa Claus skin. Decried by many fans for being too goofy, the official Battlefield Communications Twitter account went on to clarify that many of the holiday-themed skins players had discovered in the game's files were created for specific Portal mode event game types, and that not all of them would see widespread use. Considering the theme of the upcoming holiday event, it certainly seems likely the skin will be used for players on the Santa-side of the Attack of the Elves game type, but fans will have to wait for more details to know for sure.

Battlefield 2042 has received its last update of the year, one that brings big changes to weapon recoil, fixes to hit registration, vehicle nerfs, bug fixes, and more. It is the third major update released for the game following its buggy early access launch in mid-November.

Despite Battlefield 2042's less than ideal launch, EA recently announced it has big plans for the future of the series. Former Respawn head Vince Zampella will be overseeing the franchise going forward as multiple studios, including one led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto. His studio will work to create new experiences set in what EA has described as a wider Battlefield universe.