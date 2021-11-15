GTA San Andreas Cheats Series X Restock Tracker Forza Horizon 5 Record PS5 Restock Tracker Obi-Wan Sizzle Reel Xur Location
Login / Sign Up

Battlefield 2042 Is Crashing On Xbox Series X Consoles, Fix Is Coming

The problem is a system-level issue on Microsoft's side, and it's being fixed.

By on

Comments

Battlefield 2042 is running into some issues on Xbox Series X, with players reporting that the game completely crashes their console in some scenarios. Developer DICE has confirmed that this is a system-level problem on Microsoft's side that is also affecting games like FIFA, Madden, and NBA 2K.

DICE will release an update on November 17 to resolve the crashing issues, the studio said in a blog post (via Battlefield Bulletin). The update is optional until November 23, when it becomes mandatory.

Click To Unmute
  1. How BOTW's Most Complex Glitch Was Found
  2. History Of Call Of Duty WW2 Games
  3. GUILTY GEAR STRIVE Happy Chaos Character Trailer Season Pass 1
  4. Elden Ring 84 Minutes of PlayStation 5 Gameplay (4K)
  5. Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone - 18 Things I Wish I Knew
  6. Firearms Expert Reacts To Call Of Duty: Vanguard’s Guns
  7. Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration Livestream
  8. Battlefield 2042 Is Missing Features According To Fans | GameSpot News
  9. Destiny 2 Where's Xur and What's He Selling - November 12th, 2021
  10. Genshin Impact - Version 2.3 "Shadows Amidst Snowstorms" Trailer
  11. Warframe - Official All-Out War: The Story So Far Trailer
  12. Battlefield 2042 Launch Day Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Battlefield 2042 Review-In-Progress

Players experiencing the issue don't have to wait that long to get the update, however. Everyone can join the Xbox Insider Program (sign up here) and opt in to the Omega Ring. From there, the update should be made available to help improve the experience.

Battlefield 2042 launched with early access and with its 10-hour EA Play trial on November 12. The game's servers struggled with rubber-banding and "persistence data" errors, but the experience is generally smoother now ahead of its official release date on November 19.

It might not be the only new shooter around for much longer, either, as rumors suggest that Halo Infinite's multiplayer will be released today, November 15, to celebrate Xbox's 20th anniversary.

For more, check out GameSpot's Battlefield 2042 review in progress.

Best Battlefield Games, Ranked: Looking Back On The Series Ahead Of Battlefield 2042
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Battlefield 2042
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)