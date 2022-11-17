Battlefield 2042 Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass Ultimate In Season 3

Battlefield 2042 will be added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library sometime soon. Electronic Arts and DICE have confirmed that the military shooter will come to Game Pass Ultimate "starting in Season 3." The new season, called Escalation, arrives on November 22.

Whether or not Battlefield 2042 will be added to Game Pass Ultimate on that day or sometime during Season 3 is unknown. GameSpot has contacted EA to try to get more details.

Battlefield 2042 will be available on Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play, so people can subscribe to that service alone to play Battlefield 2042 for nothing extra. EA Play is also available on PlayStation and PC, in addition to Xbox, though Game Pass Ultimate is only on Xbox and PC.

Battlefield 2042's new Season 3: Escalation update adds a new map, Spearhead, as well as a new Specialist character, Zain. There is also a new Battle Pass that players can purchase or level through. Additionally, Season 3 adds more weapons, including the Rorsch Mk-4 Railgun, the NVK-S22 Smart shotgun, and the NVK-P125 Bullup pistol.

Outside of the new content, Season 3 includes the fan-requested rework of the Specialist system. Starting in Season 3, the game is moving back to the class-based system of previous Battlefield games.

Finally, there will be multiple free play periods for Battlefield 2042 coming up to celebrate Battlefield 2042's launch. These will be held on the following dates:

Xbox: December 1-4

Steam: December 1-5

PlayStation: December 16-23

For more on Season 3: Escalation, check out the announcement trailer above.