Halo Infinite Skull Locations Witcher Season 2 Series X Restock Best PC Games 2021 Best Switch Games of 2021 The Halo Story So Far
Login / Sign Up

Battlefield 2042 Gets 64-Player Modes On PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

The smaller game modes are part of a limited-time event on Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC.

By on

Comments

Battlefield 2042 is getting its anticipated smaller-scale Conquest and Breakout modes on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, putting a bigger emphasis on infantry combat.

Developer DICE has launched 64-player Conquest and Breakout modes on all current-generation platforms, but only as limited-time modes for now. The change has been requested by players since shortly after launch, with many craving a Battlefield experience with more close-quarters combat that the 128-player matches weren't providing.

Click To Unmute
  1. You Can Now Officially Customize Your PS5 | GameSpot News
  2. Forspoken - Beautiful World, Seemingly Nowhere To Go
  3. Aliens: Fireteam Elite: Season 2 - Exclusive Point Defense Gameplay
  4. Marvel Future Revolution - First Look: Magik in Action Trailer
  5. An Unhinged Breakdown of All Halo Media
  6. Halo Infinite Campaign | Launch Xbox One VS Xbox Series X Graphics & Loading Time Comparison
  7. King Arthur: Knight's Tale - Exclusive Developer Commentary Trailer
  8. How Games Get Shotguns Wrong - Loadout
  9. We Need To Talk About Alan Wake 2
  10. Firearms Expert Reacts To Call Of Duty: Warzone’s Guns
  11. Genshin Impact Gorou General Character Demo
  12. The Game Awards: What To Be Excited For Next | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Battlefield 2042 Video Review

The new modes, which are available on the game's All-Out Warfare menu, doesn't yet have an end date, so it could be possible that DICE decides to add them permanently soon. If you've been playing on Xbox One or PS4, you'll still be limited to a maximum of 64-players across the same modes, but unfortunately you won't be able to cross-play with new players from newer hardware.

Battlefield 2042 has been struggling since launch, with DICE laying out a roadmap of planned fixes it is pursuing to stabilize the game. The game's latest patch address some critical issues, while also laying the groundwork for the game's upcoming Santa vs. Elves mode for the holidays.

Without many of its issues, DICE's latest shooter has some promise, with our Battlefield 2042 review reading, "The best part is that, mostly, it has done a really effective job of curating those additions so that they bring more to what players already like about Battlefield, rather than change what already works."

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Battlefield 2042
PC
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)