Battlefield 2042 Gets 64-Player Modes On PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Battlefield 2042 is getting its anticipated smaller-scale Conquest and Breakout modes on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, putting a bigger emphasis on infantry combat.

Developer DICE has launched 64-player Conquest and Breakout modes on all current-generation platforms, but only as limited-time modes for now. The change has been requested by players since shortly after launch, with many craving a Battlefield experience with more close-quarters combat that the 128-player matches weren't providing.

The new modes, which are available on the game's All-Out Warfare menu, doesn't yet have an end date, so it could be possible that DICE decides to add them permanently soon. If you've been playing on Xbox One or PS4, you'll still be limited to a maximum of 64-players across the same modes, but unfortunately you won't be able to cross-play with new players from newer hardware.

64 Player Conquest and Breakthrough are now available for a limited time in #Battlefield2042 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC👀

Start playing the new experiences right now via the All-Out Warfare menu🎮 pic.twitter.com/kkoBH6103L — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) December 14, 2021

Battlefield 2042 has been struggling since launch, with DICE laying out a roadmap of planned fixes it is pursuing to stabilize the game. The game's latest patch address some critical issues, while also laying the groundwork for the game's upcoming Santa vs. Elves mode for the holidays.

Without many of its issues, DICE's latest shooter has some promise, with our Battlefield 2042 review reading, "The best part is that, mostly, it has done a really effective job of curating those additions so that they bring more to what players already like about Battlefield, rather than change what already works."