Battlefield 2042 Gameplay Unveiled For Four Specialists

Electronic Arts has revealed a new gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042's Specialist system, which is based on Battlefield's four Classes: Assault, Support, Engineer, and Recon. Each Specialist has one unique Specialty and Trait, but the rest of the loadout can be customized.

Webster Mackay comes from the Canadian military and is a part of the Assault class. He has a grappling hook that can help him get around to other areas quicker. Mackay also has the Nimble Trait, which allows him to move more quickly when aiming down sights.

Mary Falck served in the German army for six years and is a combat medic, based on Battlefield's Support class. Her S21 Syrette Pistol fires syringes that heal allies and damage enemies. Being a combat surgeon, she can nurse downed enemies back to full health when reviving.

Pyotr "Boris" Guskovsky is a Russian engineer and a weapons expert. He has a SG-36 Sentry that automatically spots and shoots at enemies within a certain radius. When his sentry gun locks onto a target, he also becomes aware of the enemy's position as well.

Lastly, Wikus "Casper" Van Daele is from South Africa and part of the Recon class. His OV-P Recon Drone can spot moving targets and disorient them with EMP blasts. He also has a Movement Sensor that alerts him to approaching enemies should they try to sneak up on him while he's on the ground or piloting his drone.

There will be 10 Specialists in total, with more of them to be revealed soon. Players are clamoring for a multiplayer open beta yet EA hasn't confirmed one yet. However, it is rumored that it could take place on September 22. There have already been some gameplay balance tweaks to the alpha that will be coming to Battlefield 2042's beta, most notably a change to Falck's S21 Syrette Pistol.

Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.