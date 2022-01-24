Battlefield 2042's Free-To-Play Report May Only Be For Portal Mode

Battlefield 2042 has struggled to find a large audience since its launch last year, which came just as Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer beta began. According to a report by industry insider Tom Henderson, EA is considering making a part of Battlefield 2042 free-to-play, and in a follow-up video to his earlier tweets, Henderson spoke about EA's potential plans for the game.

While discussing the state of Battlefield 2042 developer DICE, Henderson claimed that EA is looking to make at least one of the game's modes free-to-play, possibly Portal or Hazard Zone. Portal regularly sees a higher number of players than Hazard Zone does and the idea is that by giving players free access to it, more people would be interested in paying for the full Battlefield 2042 experience.

Portal is one of Battlefield 2042's more creative modes, as it allows players to create all kinds of custom game types and delve into Battlefield's past with maps pulled from Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3. Hazard Zone is essentially the game's battle royale mode and focuses on multiple squads of players competing to secure data drives and extract before a deadly storm destroys the map.

EA's next earning's call is also scheduled to take place on February 1 according to Henderson, which will likely see the company report on Battlefield 2042's financial performance and reveal if it has any changes in store for the game.

The recent 3.2 update for Battlefield 2042 went live earlier this month, and added a refreshed scoreboard UI that fans had been asking for since launch. Time's also running out to take part in a community-made mode called Zombie Survival, which ends on January 27.