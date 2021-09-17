Battlefield 2042 Dev Tells Fans To "Have Faith Fam" After Delay

Electronic Arts recently delayed one of its biggest games this year, Battlefield 2042, but this is not a signal that the game is in trouble, according to principal software engineer Jim Hejl. Posting on Twitter, Hejl said there is no reason to worry about Battlefield 2042's delay--the game just needs "a little longer on spin cycle," Hejl said. The game is now slated for release on November 19 instead of October 22.

"Hey, I really appreciate all the support from the community regarding the new 2042 dates. It feels good that you trust us," Hejl said. "And you should. It's a solid game. This isn't my first rodeo. It's not a project in trouble. It just needs a little longer on spin cycle."

Right now, Hejl is spending time working on adjusting Battlefield 2042's terrain tessellation systems "for max performance without sacrificing anything visually."

Hejl also spoke about how Battlefield 2042 is being developed on a 24-hour basis thanks to how the team has developers spread across the world working on it.

In another tweet, Hejl acknowledged that, like any other type of creative endeavor, some people might not love what DICE brings to the table with Battlefield 2042. "What we do is a creative endeavor. Not everything is gonna hit," Hejl said.

Explaining the delay, DICE said developing Battlefield 2042 during the pandemic created "unforeseen challenges" for the developers. EA expected its developers to be able to come back to the office to work at the studio to finish and complete Battlefield 2042, but this was not possible, which contributed to the delay.

A multiplayer beta for Battlefield 2042 was slated for sometime in September, but it is apparently being delayed to early October.