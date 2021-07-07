Battlefield 2042 Co-Developer DICE LA Is Now Called Ripple Effect Studios

Battlefield developer DICE LA has changed its name ahead of the studio's reveal of a new mode for Battlefield 2042 later this month at EA Play Live. Going forward, the Los Angeles-based studio will be known as Ripple Effect Studios. The name is meant to represent the idea that "the smallest idea can change the world."

"We believe that true transformation in the game industry begins with small moments, like an enlightening conversation in a hallway or a prototype yielding unexpected results," the studio said in a blog post. "Our ambition is to become a studio that excels at everything--not just making games but also the process of how we make them. We want to reach a super level of quality in everything we do, no matter how big or small. This philosophy applies to everything, from constantly refining our development process, to cultivating a positive company culture, and growing a thriving community."

Battlefield veteran Christian Grass is the GM of Ripple Effect Studios, which had been operating for eight years as DICE LA as a support studio to the main DICE team in Stockholm, Sweden.

"We're so proud of our work as DICE LA and the DICE team will forever be a part of our DNA, but over the past eight years, we've developed our own culture and our own way of doing things," Grass said. "We're excited to look towards the future, expand the team, and establish our own identity."

A render of the new Ripple Effect campus in Los Angeles

Respawn Entertainment CEO and Call of Duty veteran Vince Zampella is a manager at Ripple Effect, which is a position he'll hold alongside his role at Respawn. He will work alongside Grass to build out the team even more as it seeks to "make even more incredible games in the future." Ripple Effect also has a new campus in Los Angeles, while the team has remote-work positions available.

Ripple Effect's current project is a "player-inspired experience" for Battlefield 2042 that remains a mystery until its announcement at EA Play Live on July 22. Additionally, Ripple Effect said it is beginning work on a "yet-to-be announced project."

You won't have to wait until July 22 to learn more about Battlefield 2042, however, as the first episode in the EA Play Live Spotlight Series is coming on July 8 with developers set to speak about Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, and the future of the FPS space in general.