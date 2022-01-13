Battlefield 2042 Brings Back Rush Mode

Battlefield 2042 is bringing back the fan-favorite Rush mode today, January 13, following fan outcry about its recent removal. Rush mode for Battlefield 2042, as well as the Rush of Ages mode, will be playable today through the game's Portal mode.

Additionally, Conquest of Ages and a mode called Run. Stop. Kill. Repeat from 2 Angry Gamers will be added to Portal in the January 13 refresh.

2042 Rush, and Rush of Ages return later today as featured experiences in #BATTLEFIELDPORTAL

They return alongside Conquest of Ages, and RUN. STOP. KILL. REPEAT by @2AngryGamers pic.twitter.com/yEQZTvsjQh — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) January 13, 2022

2042 Rush was removed last week in a change that was always expected, given DICE had said it was a temporary mode. Still, it is one of Battlefield's core modes and many wondered why it's not permanently in the game. It remains to be seen if that will happen, however.

Battlefield 2042 is a live-service game that DICE plans to grow and evolve over time with content updates and bug fixes, among other things. "We're committed to continuing to improve and evolve the core gameplay of 2042," the company said.

GameSpot's Battlefield 2042 review scored the game a 7/10. "What's really impressive in Battlefield 2042 is the variety that's on offer. It lets you play a bunch of different kinds of FPS experiences--in different game modes, in different Portal rule sets, and even in the same match as you switch between characters," reviewer Phil Hornshaw said.