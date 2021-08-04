Battlefield 2042 Beta Technical Test PC Requirements Revealed

With Battlefield 2042's technical test arriving next week, it's no surprise that some early PC requirements have made it out into the wild. Battlefield games are a staple of PC gaming, and as such, this one seems like it will be readily accessible to most.

Revealed by Tom Henderson, a reputable Battlefield leaker, Battlefield 2042's minimum and recommended PC requirements aren't exactly strenuous. However, it should be noted that these specs could change between now and the game's launch, given that these requirements are specifically for 2042's technical test.

Battlefield 2042 PC System Requirements

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD FX-8350 / Intel Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 560 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Naturally, these PC requirements haven't been made available by EA just yet, so take them with a grain of salt. That being said, if these requirements stick around for the full release of Battlefield 2042, a majority of players should be able to at least run the game at minimum settings. According to Steam's latest hardware survey results, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060 is still the most used graphics card, with the 1050 Ti coming in a somewhat distant second.

In other Battlefield 2042 news, developer Ripple Effect recently revealed the game's newest game mode, Battlefield Portal. Portal will let players create their own game modes using assets from multiple entries in the Battlefield franchise, like Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 1942.