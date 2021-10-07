Battlefield 2042 Beta Is A Months-Old Version Of The Game, Improvements Promised For Launch

Battlefield 2042's beta is available now for EA Play and preorder customers, and plenty of people have reported a variety of bugs and other issues with it. Part of that comes down to the fact that the beta represents the game in a months-old state.

The nature of game development means that beta clients are often well behind where the game is at currently with the developers, and this is also true for Battlefield 2042.

"Our open beta is now a few months old," Battlefield's community manager said on Twitter. Players can expect to see improvements, changes, and enhancements to Battlefield 2042 at launch. "Pardon our dust," the developer said.

DICE also published a list of known issues with the Battlefield 2042 open beta, some of which have already been fixed for the full game's release in November.

For the graphics and performance specifically, DICE said "many" of the issues players are experiencing have "already received a great deal of new attention" with the developers, and this work will continue up to launch in November. "Enjoy the experience you can have with our gameplay, and take confidence that there's more to show you on 2042, and natural optimizations that are made to raise performance above our high standards in these final weeks heading to launch," DICE said.

The list of known issues also touches on the PS5's adaptive triggers. The beta does not include the "full range of supporting functionality" for this, and the full game might not either. This is being tested for "possible inclusion" down the track, DICE said.

You can see the full list of known issues for the Battlefield 2042 beta below.

In other news, some digital stores don't do a great job at informing you which version of Battlefield 2042's beta is available, so be sure to double check you're downloading the right one. The Battlefield 2042 beta opens for everyone on October 8.

Battlefield 2042 Known Issues

TOP ISSUES

Cannot Connect to the EA Servers

We've deployed a targeted fix today to ensure that there's less bottlenecking when attempting to reach the Main Menu. You should find that you're facing an error message much less, and not needing to hit 'Retry' as often.

We've deployed a targeted fix today to ensure that there's less bottlenecking when attempting to reach the Main Menu. You should find that you're facing an error message much less, and not needing to hit 'Retry' as often. The QR Code Screen is still showing for eligible Early Access players

Our teams have deployed multiple fixes ensuring EA Play subscribers are now correctly identified to join us in Early Access, with the latest update yesterday, targeting EA Play subscribers on PlayStation 4 and 5. Once again, thank you for patience and please stay in touch if you encounter further issues.

Our teams have deployed multiple fixes ensuring EA Play subscribers are now correctly identified to join us in Early Access, with the latest update yesterday, targeting EA Play subscribers on PlayStation 4 and 5. Once again, thank you for patience and please stay in touch if you encounter further issues. A rare controller issue is not allowing players to bypass the main menu

In rare instances, some players are unable to press A/X, Y/△ to get past the welcome screen. There's an issue here that we'll need to resolve Post-Beta, but for now, we encourage you to use a different controller, to connect the controller directly to your console with a USB Cable, and to disconnect any headsets/additional USB or bluetooth devices, as we have found that this helps remove the problem.

TRACKED ISSUES