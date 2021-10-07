Battlefield 2042 Beta Is A Months-Old Version Of The Game, Improvements Promised For Launch
A number of graphical and performance issues in the beta have already been addressed, DICE says.
Battlefield 2042's beta is available now for EA Play and preorder customers, and plenty of people have reported a variety of bugs and other issues with it. Part of that comes down to the fact that the beta represents the game in a months-old state.
The nature of game development means that beta clients are often well behind where the game is at currently with the developers, and this is also true for Battlefield 2042.
"Our open beta is now a few months old," Battlefield's community manager said on Twitter. Players can expect to see improvements, changes, and enhancements to Battlefield 2042 at launch. "Pardon our dust," the developer said.
DICE also published a list of known issues with the Battlefield 2042 open beta, some of which have already been fixed for the full game's release in November.
For the graphics and performance specifically, DICE said "many" of the issues players are experiencing have "already received a great deal of new attention" with the developers, and this work will continue up to launch in November. "Enjoy the experience you can have with our gameplay, and take confidence that there's more to show you on 2042, and natural optimizations that are made to raise performance above our high standards in these final weeks heading to launch," DICE said.
The list of known issues also touches on the PS5's adaptive triggers. The beta does not include the "full range of supporting functionality" for this, and the full game might not either. This is being tested for "possible inclusion" down the track, DICE said.
You can see the full list of known issues for the Battlefield 2042 beta below.
In other news, some digital stores don't do a great job at informing you which version of Battlefield 2042's beta is available, so be sure to double check you're downloading the right one. The Battlefield 2042 beta opens for everyone on October 8.
Battlefield 2042 Known Issues
TOP ISSUES
- Cannot Connect to the EA Servers
We've deployed a targeted fix today to ensure that there's less bottlenecking when attempting to reach the Main Menu. You should find that you're facing an error message much less, and not needing to hit 'Retry' as often.
- The QR Code Screen is still showing for eligible Early Access players
Our teams have deployed multiple fixes ensuring EA Play subscribers are now correctly identified to join us in Early Access, with the latest update yesterday, targeting EA Play subscribers on PlayStation 4 and 5. Once again, thank you for patience and please stay in touch if you encounter further issues.
- A rare controller issue is not allowing players to bypass the main menu
In rare instances, some players are unable to press A/X, Y/△ to get past the welcome screen. There's an issue here that we'll need to resolve Post-Beta, but for now, we encourage you to use a different controller, to connect the controller directly to your console with a USB Cable, and to disconnect any headsets/additional USB or bluetooth devices, as we have found that this helps remove the problem.
TRACKED ISSUES
- Minor Visual, Performance, and Graphical Issues - Our Open Beta is representative of progress made earlier in our development cycle. Many of the issues you encounter throughout the Beta have already received a great deal of new attention, and will continue to do so as we complete the final work on 2042. Enjoy the experience you can have with our Gameplay, and take confidence that there’s more to show you on 2042, and natural optimisations that are made to raise performance above our high standards in these final weeks heading to launch.
- Cross Play Parties - In the Open Beta, you’ll be matchmade into Conquest Servers with players on relevant platforms. Players on PC are playing alongside those on the Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5; with players on Xbox One playing together with those on PlayStation 4. During the Open Beta, you will not be able to squad up with players on different platforms, but you will encounter players from other platforms. We’re making great progress on our plans to have this feature fully available at launch, and we'll keep you updated on our progress towards that goal.
- Adaptive Triggers - PlayStation 5 - You will not experience the full range of supporting functionality for PlayStation 5 controllers during this Open Beta, that is otherwise presently being developed and tested for possible inclusion later down the road.
- Commorose - Battlefield Veterans will be familiar with this staple of the gameplay experience. In the Open Beta, you’ll be able to play with our Ping feature, and use the Right Shoulder button, or Q on PC, to ping locations, and enemy targets, with supporting VO that helps to reference to your Squad what’s being highlighted. If all goes well, we'll look to show you the complete Commorose that otherwise didn’t make this build. Look forward to seeing that soon!
- HDR mode on PC - We’ve disabled this feature on PC for the Open Beta. We observed that it was causing issues that we weren’t happy with. Console players will otherwise find options for this in the Video Settings, and we’re tracking positively against restoring this on PC ahead of time for the full release.
- VOIP - VOIP is disabled in the Open Beta. We’re working towards having this available in the full release, including for Players who are squadding up Cross Platform. We otherwise encourage you all to make use of the Ping functionality in the game, as well as to Squad up in Parties on Console, or join us over on the Battlefield Discord if you’re looking to chat whilst playing.
- Sustained EMP Effect - There are very specific, and rare circumstances in which players can find that the visual effect associated with the EMP Blast will persist after death, and can last through the remainder of the round. We’re confident that we’ve addressed the underlying issues that caused this to take place in our full release testing, but during the Open Beta if you run into this rare issue, please just leave the server and rejoin so that you can get back to experiencing our gameplay.
- Xbox Gameplay Recording - An issue we spotted late on with the Open Beta is the inability to use the DVR functionality to record and share gameplay clips. This is unintentional, and for those who have access to extra hardware that enables you to record and share gameplay, please do! Our Beta is fully open to be posted and shown online, even through Early Access. We have since resolved this issue, and we’re not anticipating that you’ll experience this same problem after the Open Beta.
- Unable to Reset to Default Keybindings on PC - If you're attempting to reset your keybindings on PC to the default values and finding that it's not working, please close the game, and delete your settings folder. By default, this can be found by going to "C:\Users\<user>\Documents\Battlefield 2042 Open Beta". We already have this issue fixed in our current builds, and isn't expected to occur in the full game.
