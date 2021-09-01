Battlefield 2042 Beta? Community Movie Update Fortnite Jammer Guide Best Zelda Games New Destiny 2 Creatures New Halo: MCC Armor
Battlefield 2042 Beta: Everything We Know And What's Rumored So Far

A multiplayer beta for Battlefield 2042 is coming up soon (we think).

By on

Comments

DICE's new military shooter Battlefield 2042 releases in October, but you'll be able to get a crack at the game ahead of time through a public beta. Now that the calendar has flipped over to September, which is when the beta is rumored to begin, EA has begun to tease the trial--and troll fans, too. While we wait for official word on the beta, here's what we know so far.

What We Know So Far

The Battlefield 2042 beta was announced back in June when Electronic Arts revealed the game itself. At the time, EA confirmed the existence of a beta, but stopped short of sharing any concrete specifics. What we do know is that EA Play members who preorder the game will get early access to the open beta, but it's unclear how much sooner subscribers will get in.

Now Playing: Battlefield 2042 - Even More Things To Know

A tweet from Battlefield Bulletin in July that has since been deleted outlined all the key timing details for the Battlefield 2042 beta. According to the Battlefield Bulletin, the Battlefield 2042 open beta will begin on September 4 for those who preorder, with everyone getting in on September 6. The beta will then wrap up on September 11, according to the report. The tweet with all this information was deleted, so this information should be taken with a grain of salt.

If history is any indication, the Battlefield 2042 open beta will offer a glimpse at some of the game's maps and modes, and you shouldn't expect progress to carry forward to the full game. You should also expect to encounter bugs, issues, and other oddities, given it's a pre-release product.

If the Battlefield 2042 beta does indeed begin this week, it'll do so just ahead of rival Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer reveal event on September 7. Activision is planning an open beta as well, slated for multiple weekends in September. If everything here comes to fruition, fans of both franchises will get to try each game this month ahead of launch. And with another Halo Infinite multiplayer beta coming too, it could be a very busy time for FPS fans.

We'll update this story with more details on the Battlefield 2042 beta as they become available.

Battlefield 2042 is a multiplayer-only game that has three main modes: All-Out Warfare, Portal, and Hazard Zone, the latter of which hasn't been revealed at this stage. For more, check out GameSpot's recent preview of the ambitious mash-up mode, Portal.

Battlefield 2042 is scheduled to release on October 22. Not long after, Activision will release Call of Duty: Vanguard on November 5, and then Microsoft will launch Halo Infinite on December 8. Get your wallets ready.

