Battlefield 2042 Beta? EA Trolls Fans With A Meme On Twitter

The Battlefield Twitter account is having some fun with its fans today, posting a meme about the forthcoming Battlefield 2042 beta and trolling fans in the process.

Using the American Chopper meme template, the tweet calls out the fact that it's now September so the beta should be announced and detailed soon based on EA's previous announcements. September has 30 days, so today might just be the first disappointing day of many over when the beta may begin, however, says the joke/meme. Looking at the mentions and replies to the tweet, the joke really did its job of riling up the community.

The Battlefield 2042 beta is scheduled to begin sometime in September, and it could be as soon as September 7, according to a report. All we know so far is that preordering the game will provide early access, but we're still waiting to find out exactly when the beta will begin and what it will contain, among other key particulars.

Battlefield 2042 is a multiplayer-only game that has three main modes: All-Out Warfare, Portal, and Hazard Zone, the latter of which hasn't been revealed at this stage. For more, check out GameSpot's recent preview of the ambitious mash-up mode, Portal.

Battlefield 2042 is scheduled to release on October 22. Not long after, Activision will release Call of Duty: Vanguard on November 5, and then Microsoft will launch Halo Infinite on December 8. Get your wallets ready.