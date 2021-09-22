Battlefield 2042 Beta Codes Are Already Going Out, Despite No Announcement From DICE

A beta test for Battlefield 2042 is expected to begin in October, and ahead of that, some people who preordered the game have reported receiving codes already. In a post on Reddit, multiple people say they received a beta code after preordering on Amazon. Stories about beta codes from Amazon were also shared on Twitter, among other places (via GamesRadar).

Some are speculating that the codes were dispatched early, due to the fact that EA delayed the Battlefield 2042 beta in correspondence with the game's overall delay to November 19.

The official word from EA is that the beta dates for Battlefield 2042 will be announced in September, and with the month wrapping up soon, it shouldn't be much longer until we learn more. Codes that have been sent out already do not work.

According to insider Tom Henderson, the Battlefield 2042 beta will begin on October 6 for people who preorder before opening to everyone else on October 8.

It's been a long road to release for Battlefield 2042 already, as DICE took an extra year to develop the game to help give developers more time to make the most out of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game supports 128 players on those platforms, compared to 64 on PS4 and Xbox One.

Explaining the delay from October to November, DICE called out the "unforeseen challenges" related to developing a big, ambitious game during a global pandemic. The studio had expected its developers to be able to return to the office by now, but this was not possible.

Plenty of games planned for 2021 have shifted to 2022, due to the impact of the pandemic and other factors. For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of all the games delayed so far.