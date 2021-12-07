Battlefield 2042 Battle Royale Reportedly Coming "In Near Future"

An industry insider with knowledge of the Battlefield 2042 development cycle has suggested that the game's rumored battle royale mode may be on the way.

Tom Henderson--a longtime journalist covering the games industry--notes in a recent YouTube video that the oft-rumored battle(field) royale mode for EA and DICE's first-person shooter will be coming "in the very near future." Henderson does not mention any specific dates or launch windows, however he does clarify that it won't surface "in the next six months."

BATTLEFIELD 2042 - WTF HAPPENED? Development Timeline & The Future of Battlefield - https://t.co/8cOwKWDsJf — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 6, 2021

Henderson goes on to speak about the next game in the Battlefield series after 2042, saying that he's heard it will be an Overwatch-style hero-based shooter. Specifically, he shares that a former developer with the Battlefield franchise told him the next game has "bands of specialists fighting" rather than the armies fans are used to today.

The 30-minute video gives many insights into the development of Battlefield 2042, which launched on November 19, 2021 after a month-long delay from its original October 22 release date. In GameSpot's Battlefield 2042 review, Phil Hornshaw wrote "Portal lets you relive the Battlefield games of the past, but on the 2042 side, DICE has cherry-picked from popular trends like hero shooters and battle royales. The best part is that, mostly, it has done a really effective job of curating those additions so that they bring more to what players already like about Battlefield, rather than change what already works."