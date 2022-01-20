Battlefield 2042 Adds Zombies Mode For A Limited Time

Battlefield 2042 has added a new, community-made mode themed around zombies. Called Zombie Survival, the mode was created by user StoneMountain64 and has teams of four human players fighting against waves of "zombies" and duking it out to survive until rescue arrives.

The zombies are actually other AI soldiers in terms of their character models, but they cannot sprint and they only use knives to attack. They are especially deadly in groups. If a human player dies, your team needs to reach a set amount of zombie kills to redeploy. The mode is set on smaller sections of maps from Battlefield 2042, Battlefield 3, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 1942.

New featured experience in #BattlefieldPortal.

"Zombie Survival" 🧟

🪖 4 man squad.

💀 Rack up the most kills vs infinite zombies (AI).

🪦 If you die, your squad must reach "X" zombie kills to buy your freedom.

🗺️ 1942, BC2, BF3 and 2042 maps.

🗓️ Available until January 27th. pic.twitter.com/qhLjyHf67S — Battlefield Bulletin (@BFBulletin) January 20, 2022

Zombie Survival is a limited-time event, and will be available until January 27. It's available in Battlefield 2042 through the Battlefield Portal menu. Portal is Battlefield 2042's mash-up mode that allows players to create custom gametypes that can even feature content from multiple different Battlefield games.

It's been a big day for Battlefield 2042, as the game's big new 3.2 update has now arrived--see the patch notes here. After this, another new update will introduce a refreshed scoreboard UI, which is something that fans have been calling for since launch.

Battlefield 2042 was 2021's fifth best-selling game in the US, though EA has not announced a specific sales number for the futuristic military shooter.