Xur Location Gotham Knights Key Art Far Cry 6 PC Requirements Destiny 2 Patch Notes Madden 22 Update Battlefield Mobile
Login / Sign Up

Battlefield 2042: A Big Change To Falck's Pistol Is Being Made After Feedback From The Alpha

The healer's pistol will no longer be capable of reviving players at range, only healing them.

By on

Comments

Battlefield 2042 developer DICE has shed some light on one of the notable changes it's making to a particular part of the multiplayer game due to feedback from the alpha.

Battlefield's lead community manager said on Twitter that the operator Falck's S21 Syrette pistol had "significant" enough issues to lead to an overall imbalance to gameplay. This pistol is capable of reviving players at range, but that proved to be too OP. As a result, DICE is changing the pistol so it will only be capable of healing at range but not reviving.

Click To Unmute
  1. Horizon Forbidden West - Official Pre-order Announcement Trailer
  2. Far Cry 6 - Official PC Features Overview Trailer
  3. When To Watch The PlayStation September Showcase | GameSpot News
  4. Ghost of Tsushima Legends - Official Rivals Mode Gameplay Trailer
  5. League of Legends - Official Vex The Gloomist Champion Gameplay Trailer
  6. Sonic Colors: Ultimate - PS4 vs. Wii Graphics Comparison
  7. Project Magnum (Working Title) - Official Teaser Trailer
  8. Cyberpunk 2077’s Next-Gen Editions Still On Track For 2021 | GameSpot News
  9. The Super Nintendo 30 Years Later
  10. 11 Minutes of Genshin Impact Aloy Gameplay
  11. No Man's Sky - Official Frontiers Update Trailer
  12. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - Official Hello Kitty DLC Character Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Battlefield 2042 - Even More Things To Know

"Balancing games is fun! We love learning when we move into new environments and we're excited for the things that we'll learn this month with our open beta expect us to be plenty transparent about how things are performing and the balance changes we'll make across 2042," the community manager said.

This information is coming to light just ahead of DICE putting out new "gameplay snippets" for the operators Boris, Casper, Mackay, and Falck. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more.

Battlefield 2042 launches in October, but an open beta is apparently coming up sometime in September, so it might not be much longer until we get to go hands-on with the multiplayer game.

In other Battlefield news, EA has shared lots of new information about Battlefield Mobile, including the release timing, launch content, and cross-play details for the upcoming beta.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Battlefield 2042
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)