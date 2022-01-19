Battlefield 2042 3.2 Patch Notes Include Bug Fixes And Stability Improvements

DICE has released the full patch notes for Battlefield 2042's next big update. The 3.2 update is releasing on January 20, and it includes bug fixes and stability improvements, mainly.

Included in the patch are fixes for hit-registration issues, while instances of rubberbanding in some scenarios should be improved. The patch also addresses an issue where players could become stuck in a loop between being downed but still alive.

"This update is part of our continued commitment to address your feedback related to resolving bugs and improving gameplay," DICE said.

The 3.2 update for Battlefield 2042 goes live on January 20 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET, and it's a "zero downtime" update, so players can jump right in after the download finishes. A size for the install wasn't announced.

After this, another update is coming in February that has additional quality-of-life improvements and new features, including the long-awaited new Scoreboard UI.

Battlefield 2042 was 2021's fifth best-selling game in the US, though EA has not announced a specific sales number for the futuristic military shooter.

Battlefield 2042 3.2 Patch Notes

Fixes, Changes, and Improvements

General

Fixed an issue where leaving a party during matchmaking could make the game unresponsive

Fixed an issue where connecting to EA servers after signing up with a new account would not work on the first attempt

Updated behavior of the quit button during gameplay so it now returns you to the correct screen

Fixed an issue where the loading music would stop playing during level load

Soldier

Fixed a rare occurrence where after landing with the Wingsuit, hits wouldn’t always register on some parts of Sundance’s hitbox

Fixed occurrences of rubberbanding when running behind friendly players

Fixed a rare issue that could cause you to be stuck in both an alive, and downed loop

Fixed a variety of issues with attaching to ladders that could cause you to get stuck in a state where you could fly away or lose control of your Specialist

Fixed an issue where soldier movement speed was impaired by nearby explosions that spawned craters

Fixed an issue where camera shake and audio for landing would unintentionally trigger when dropping from very small heights

Fixed an issue where weapons from a Loadout Crate would sometimes inherit ammo from the previously selected weapon

Fixed an issue where being spotted when firing a weapon would spot you for too long

Stability

Added multiple fixes to improve overall game stability

Fixed a rendering related crash that could occur for AMD Radeon VII users while Sundance was visible on screen

Weapons

Sniper and SOFLAM scope glints now show from a further distance

Vehicles

Fixed an issue where passenger weapons would no longer be in sync whenever the driver’s turret would rotate, causing bullets to not register when firing at enemies

M1A5, T28 - improved the effective range and reduced spread on Canister Weapon Pod Reduced Bullet Spread from 1.6 -> 1.1 Increased Damage Fall Off Distance from 35 -> 40



Battlefield Hazard Zone

Fixed a black rectangle being present on screen during Hazard Zone end of round when hitting quit at the level progress screen

Battlefield Portal