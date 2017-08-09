Battlefield 1 Joins EA/Origin Access Free Game Vault

Electronic Arts announced recently that Titanfall 2 and Battlefield 1 would be joining the EA/Origin Access free game libraries. Titanfall 2 arrived for subscribers last month, and Battlefield 1 is rolling out right now, it looks like.

People on NeoGAF discovered that Battlefield 1 is now available on EA Access on Xbox One. And GameSpot checked and confirmed that it has indeed joined the catalog. The Origin Access website shows that Battlefield 1 is available on the PC catalog, too.

Battlefield 1 launched last October and was one of the year's best-selling games. By EA's latest count, it had 21 million players, and the EA/Origin Access release stands to help that figure grow further still. The game is still getting new content, with the latest expansion, In The Name Of The Tsar, rolling out in full in September.

EA and Origin Access are subscription-based services for Xbox One and PC, respectively. They offer unlimited access to a library of games, pre-release trials for many EA releases, and a 10% discount on digital EA purchases. They each cost $5 per month or $30 per year.

