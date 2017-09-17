Battleborn Updates Are Ending, But The Game Is "Here To Stay"

Battleborn, the hero shooter from Borderlands studio Gearbox, is getting one more big update and then that's it. Creative director Randy Varnell made the announcement in a forum post, stating, "As of this week, there will be no more Battleplans and there is currently no planned content after the Fall Update."

Though updates are ending, Battleborn is "here to stay," Varnell said. The game's servers are staying online "for the foreseeable future." As for the Fall update, this was announced at PAX West. It'll include new, Borderlands-themed skins, updated title art, and new Finisher boosts and taunts. Some "minor" balance changes are also included.

Varnell added that he will be transitioning to a role on the team that is currently development Gearbox's unannounced game, which could be Borderlands 3.

"I've been working on Battleborn nearly exclusively since 2012, and in some ways, that work stretches back to 2009 for me," Varnell said. "It's been a long labor of love with many of my good friends at Gearbox, and I'm proud to have shared that journey with you, our community. Your spirit and loyalty have been a constant inspiration to the team at Gearbox."

Varnell went on to say he thanks fans for "giving Battleborn a chance." The game underperformed for publisher 2K Games, and its multiplayer element was made free.

The game launched in May 2016 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC behind pretty solid review scores. Before launch, Gearbox president Randy Pitchford said he wasn't sure if the game would find an audience. "We don't even know if people will be interested or not," he said at the time.

Battleborn was Gearbox's biggest investment in its history in terms of production, though it's certainly possible that the studio's new, unannounced game could eclipse that if it is indeed Borderlands 3.