Batman Star Ben Affleck Says He Wants A "Graceful And Cool Way" To Exit DC Universe

There has been much speculation about Ben Affleck's future as Batman in DC's superhero movies over the past few months. Last week, the star seemed to suggest that his future as the Caped Crusader was in doubt. He has now confirmed that he is looking to leave the DC universe.

Speaking to USA Today, Affleck revealed that the standalone Batman movie that is set to be directed by War for the Planet of the Apes' Matt Reeves is now only "something I'm contemplating." Affleck then went on to state, "You don't do it forever, so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it."

Affleck's comments are in line with the story that The Hollywood Reporter ran in July, which stated that DC is considering "gracefully" easing Affleck out of the role that he first played in last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Affleck, who appears as Batman in this week's Justice League, was originally set to star in, direct, and co-write the Batman movie. However, he stepped down as director in January and since then the direction of the film has clearly changed. While Reeves has stated that Affleck is still involved, he has also confirmed that the star's script would no longer be used. Although the movie is frequently referred to as The Batman, it does not yet have a confirmed title or release date.

Justice League hits theaters on Friday. The first reactions from critics are more positive than many expected, given the largely negative response to Batman v Superman. Click here to check out our roundup of some of the first opinions that appeared on Twitter.