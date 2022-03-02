Batman Returns To Rocket League To Celebrate The Batman's Release In Theaters
Robert Pattinson's Batmobile comes to Rocket League with a new Batman bundle inspired by the new movie.
The Batman series has returned to Rocket League. A new Batmobile, inspired by the one seen in The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, is now available in Rocket League as paid DLC.
Players can now buy The Batman Bundle for 1,000 Credits. It comes with the new version of the Batmobile and various related extras like wheels, a boost, a trailer, and a Dark Knight matte paint finish. There is also a Batman-themed goal explosion. You can see the full contents below.
THE BATMAN BUNDLE [1100 CREDITS]
- Batmobile (2022) Body (Dominus Hitbox)
- Batmobile (2022) Engine Audio
- Dark Knight Matte Paint Finish
- Batmobile (2022) Wheels
- Batmobile (2022) Boost
- Batmobile (2022) Trail
- Reel Life Decal
- The Batman Goal Explosion
All items in The Batman Bundle can only be attached to the 2022 Batmobile, and it cannot be customized with any other items. The only exception is the Batman goal explosion, which can be applied to other cars.
A new limited-time mode, Gotham City Rumble, is also now available in Rocket League. In this mode, power-ups are themed around Batman villains, including the Joker's boxing glove and Poison Ivy's vines.
All of this new content is only available until Tuesday, March 8 at 6 PM PT.
The Batman comes to theaters today, March 3, and it's expected to do huge numbers and help reignite the box office. For more, check out GameSpot's The Batman review.
