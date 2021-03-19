Batman Game Gotham Knights Delayed To 2022

WB's new Batman game, Gotham Knights, has been delayed to 2022. The developer said on Twitter that it needs more time to ensure the product is up to the studio's quality standards.

"We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months," the studio said.

This is the second high-profile WB game to be delayed to 2022, as WB previously shifted the open-world Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy to next year as well. In the case of Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy, WB did not mention the pandemic having an impact on development.

As we previously reported, Gotham Knights brings together Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood for an ambitious open-world crime caper that will pit players against iconic villains to keep Gotham safe. The big twist is, in this game, Bruce Wayne and Batman are believed to be dead, which means the Bat-family needs to rise up to the challenge and establish themselves as the city's new saviors.

GameSpot spoke with creative director Patrick Redding and senior producer Fleu Marty about the concept and structure of Gotham Knights, and lots more. Check out the interview below.