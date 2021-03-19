Batman Game Gotham Knights Delayed To 2022 Justice League Differences Falcon & Winter Soldier Ep. 1 Falcon & Winter Soldier Easter Eggs Among Us New Map PlayStation Buys EVO

Batman Game Gotham Knights Delayed To 2022

The next-gen Batman game won't make it out in 2021.

By on

Comments

WB's new Batman game, Gotham Knights, has been delayed to 2022. The developer said on Twitter that it needs more time to ensure the product is up to the studio's quality standards.

"We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months," the studio said.

This is the second high-profile WB game to be delayed to 2022, as WB previously shifted the open-world Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy to next year as well. In the case of Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy, WB did not mention the pandemic having an impact on development.

As we previously reported, Gotham Knights brings together Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood for an ambitious open-world crime caper that will pit players against iconic villains to keep Gotham safe. The big twist is, in this game, Bruce Wayne and Batman are believed to be dead, which means the Bat-family needs to rise up to the challenge and establish themselves as the city's new saviors.

GameSpot spoke with creative director Patrick Redding and senior producer Fleu Marty about the concept and structure of Gotham Knights, and lots more. Check out the interview below.

Click To Unmute
  1. Nintendo's Next Move
  2. Biggest Changes In Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  3. Justice League Snyder Cut VS Original: 23 Biggest Changes
  4. Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 - Nightmare Gameplay
  5. Life is Strange: True Colors - Full Presentation | Square Enix Presents
  6. Life is Strange Remastered Collection Trailer | Square Enix Presents 2021
  7. Forspoken (Project Athia) Title Reveal Reveal Trailer | Square Enix Presents 2021
  8. Balan's Wonderworld Reveal Trailer | Square Enix Presents 2021
  9. Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye Gameplay Reveal | Square Enix Presents 2021
  10. Outriders - Official "This is Outriders" Overview Trailer | Square Enix Presents
  11. Life is Strange: True Colors - Official Announcement Reveal Trailer
  12. Square Enix Mobile Full Presentation | Square Enix Presents 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Gotham Knights - Official Reveal Trailer

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Gotham Knights
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)