Batman Actor Adam West Dies At 88

Actor Adam West, famous for playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 1960s TV show, has passed away from leukemia. He was 88.

"It's with great sadness that we are sharing this news...Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia," his family said in a Facebook post. "He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

"There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him. We know you'll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today."

West's Batman TV show was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding comedy in its first year, but lost to The Dick Van Dyke show. Batman was canceled after three seasons, ending in 1968.

West's unique voice was recently heard as the mayor of Quahog, the fictional city from the animated TV show Family Guy. Playing a character also named Adam West, he had a number of memorable scenes on that show.

You can read a full obituary for West here at The Hollywood Reporter.