Batman 18-Film Blu-Ray Collection Is Only $35 At Amazon

The excellent Batman 80th Anniversary Collection is discounted in Amazon's Black Friday 2023 sale. The Blu-ray box set includes 18 animated Batman movies. The price typically hovers between $75 and $90, but you can snag it for just $35 at Amazon--this is the lowest price we've seen in a while.

Batman 80th Anniversary Collection includes the following movies on Blu-ray:

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman

Batman: Gotham Knight

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman: Year One

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2

Batman: Assault on Arkham

Son of Batman

Batman: Bad Blood

Batman: The Killing Joke

Batman vs. Robin

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight

Batman Ninja

The Blu-ray box set also comes with a bunch of special features, including the feature-length documentary Masterpiece: Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns, Batman and Me: The Bob Kane Story, multiple featurettes, and more.

Make sure you snag the Batman 80th Anniversary Collection while it's still on sale. And check our ongoing Black Friday 2023 coverage for more deals on movies, games, graphics novels, and more.