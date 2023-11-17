Batman 18-Film Blu-Ray Collection Is Only $35 At Amazon
Batman 80th Anniversary Collection compiles some stellar animated Batman movies.
The excellent Batman 80th Anniversary Collection is discounted in Amazon's Black Friday 2023 sale. The Blu-ray box set includes 18 animated Batman movies. The price typically hovers between $75 and $90, but you can snag it for just $35 at Amazon--this is the lowest price we've seen in a while.
Batman 80th Anniversary Collection includes the following movies on Blu-ray:
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman
- Batman: Gotham Knight
- Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
- Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
- Batman: Under the Red Hood
- Batman: Year One
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2
- Batman: Assault on Arkham
- Son of Batman
- Batman: Bad Blood
- Batman: The Killing Joke
- Batman vs. Robin
- Batman and Harley Quinn
- Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
- Batman: Gotham by Gaslight
- Batman Ninja
The Blu-ray box set also comes with a bunch of special features, including the feature-length documentary Masterpiece: Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns, Batman and Me: The Bob Kane Story, multiple featurettes, and more.
Make sure you snag the Batman 80th Anniversary Collection while it's still on sale. And check our ongoing Black Friday 2023 coverage for more deals on movies, games, graphics novels, and more.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Pikmin 1 + 2 For Nintendo Switch Gets First Big Discount
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Is On Sale For Its Best Price Of The Year
- Target Has Already Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale - Here Are The Best Gaming, Tech, And Toy Deals
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (3)
- Best Buy Black Friday Sale - Best Early Deals Available Now
- Gaming Laptops, Desktops, And Monitors Are Already Steeply Discounted Ahead Of Black Friday 2023
- Bluetooth Earbuds And Headphones From The Biggest Names Get Huge Discounts Ahead Of Black Friday
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation