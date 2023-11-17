Batman 18-Film Blu-Ray Collection Is Only $35 At Amazon

Batman 80th Anniversary Collection compiles some stellar animated Batman movies.

The excellent Batman 80th Anniversary Collection is discounted in Amazon's Black Friday 2023 sale. The Blu-ray box set includes 18 animated Batman movies. The price typically hovers between $75 and $90, but you can snag it for just $35 at Amazon--this is the lowest price we've seen in a while.

Batman 80th Anniversary Collection

$45 (was $75)

Batman 80th Anniversary Collection includes the following movies on Blu-ray:

  • Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
  • Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman
  • Batman: Gotham Knight
  • Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
  • Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
  • Batman: Under the Red Hood
  • Batman: Year One
  • Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 1
  • Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2
  • Batman: Assault on Arkham
  • Son of Batman
  • Batman: Bad Blood
  • Batman: The Killing Joke
  • Batman vs. Robin
  • Batman and Harley Quinn
  • Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
  • Batman: Gotham by Gaslight
  • Batman Ninja

The Blu-ray box set also comes with a bunch of special features, including the feature-length documentary Masterpiece: Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns, Batman and Me: The Bob Kane Story, multiple featurettes, and more.

Make sure you snag the Batman 80th Anniversary Collection while it's still on sale. And check our ongoing Black Friday 2023 coverage for more deals on movies, games, graphics novels, and more.

