Bastion Dev's PS4/PC RPG Pyre Now Has A Release Date

Developer Supergiant Games has been working on Pyre, its follow-up to the action-RPG Transistor, for a while, and finally we know when it'll be released. The developer has announced that Pyre is launching on July 25.

It's coming for PS4 and PC, and pre-orders are open now. If you pre-order the game, you'll get a 10% discount, Supergiant announced on its website. Pyre will normally cost $20.

Pyre is a party-based RPG, and its gameplay centers around a competition called the Rites. You face off in three-on-three battles in an attempt to extinguish the other team's signal flame. You progress through the game whether you win or lose, and, according to Supergiant, "the interactive narrative is expressed through a story that should feel personal to you."

Supergiant said that the game is significantly different and larger than either of its previous games, although it retains a similar style. On its website, it stated, "We can now safely say that it's the biggest game we've ever created, offering substantially more ways to play and more characters to meet than either Bastion or Transistor before it."

You can check out some gameplay from Pyre above, and you can read our hands-on impressions from last year here.