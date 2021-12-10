Banjo-Kazooie Is Coming To Switch Online In January

Nintendo has announced that Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Nintendo Switch in January 2022 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

Sharing the announcement on Twitter, the publisher confirmed that the classic title will be joining the Nintendo 64 collection alongside other titles such as The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, Star Fox 64, Mario Kart 64, Super Mario 64, and more. However, the game has yet to receive an official release date.

Banjo’s on a mission to rescue his sister from the envious wicked witch Gruntilda!

Foil her selfish plan to snatch the beauty from Tooty in Banjo-Kazooie, available to #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members in January! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/pvPD4aRvwr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 10, 2021

Banjo-Kazooie first launched in 1998 and follows a goofy bear named Banjo on a quest to rescue his kid sister from the villain, Gruntilda. The player is accompanied by Kazooie along the way, and the bear and bear duo must use teamwork to overcome puzzles and obstacles. Banjo and Kazooie can learn more than 20 different moves, which they need to make it through the nine worlds inside Gruntilda's Lair.

Rare, the original developer behind the title which are both now owned by Microsoft, celebrated the news on Twitter, saying: "Date reveal! Well, release window reveal but that's still more info than you had when you woke up this morning: Banjo-Kazooie arrives on Nintendo Switch on one of January's 31 days, offering another modern way (alongside @XboxGamePass and Rare Replay) to enjoy our '90s classic!"

Alongside the Banjo-Kazooie news, Paper Mario has officially been added to the N64 collection today. Paper Mario, which was originally released in 2000, follows Mario in a 2D adventure with a turn-based battle system after Bowser steals the Star Rod and kidnaps Princess Peach.

To access both Banjo-Kazooie and Paper Mario, and other N64 titles, players will need to subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier for $50, annually.

In other news, the release date for Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC has been announced.