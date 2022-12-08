Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden Is From The Life Is Strange Studio, But Doesn't Look Like It

During The Game Awards, Don't Nod revealed its next game, and it's a brand-new IP that looks nothing like Life is Strange, the series that made the French dev house famous. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a third-person action-adventure game with role-playing elements that takes place in an original story universe where players are tasked with banishing spirits from their lands.

Banishers is called an action-RPG by the team making it. In it, players will take on the roles of two ghost hunters, who are also lovers, as they are "faced with impossible choices and their dramatic consequences" for both the living and the dead. The game takes place in the fictional New Eden and stars Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith, sworn protectors of their land. When tragedy befalls the couple, they must work to find a way to repair what they've lost.

The story will change according to your choices and will impact the bond between the characters.

Only a "late 2023" release date was revealed, but the game seems intended only for current-gen consoles, including PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and PC.