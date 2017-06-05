Bandai Namco Releases The Final Part Of Its 8-Bit Tekken Recap

Tekken 7 may have recently released, but if you still need a refresher on the series' story before jumping into the newest installment, Bandai Namco has released the second and final part of its 8-bit video recap series.

The new video picks up where the previous one left off, retelling the saga of the Mishimas' long and enduring fued in pixelated form. This installment follows the series' story from Tekken 4 through to Tekken 6.

Tekken 7 is off to a strong start so far. The game debuted at No. 1 in the UK, making it the first installment to debut at that spot since Tekken 3.

Tekken 7 is out now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Critics have had good things to say about the title; you can read our thoughts on it in our review-in-progress.