Destiny 2 Cross-Play RE Village Walkthrough PS5 Restocks Season of the Splicer WoW Community Unpleased PlayStation Days Of Play

Bandai Namco Had A Pretty Great 2020, Revenue Reached $6.8 billion

The publisher saw an almost 20% increase in home video game sales, but its other divisions were hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

By on

Comments

Thanks to the perfect storm of a global pandemic and an entertainment-starved population turning to video games to help stave off lockdown boredom, video game publishers have reported record earnings for the financial year ending on March 31, 2021. According to its latest financial results, publisher Bandai Namco was among these, recently seeing a healthy 2.3% increase in sales year-on-year, earning $6.8 billion overall.

Operating profit grew by 7.5% to $777 million when compared to the previous fiscal year, with video game sales earning $1.07 billion for the company. That made for a healthy 19.2% increase year-on-year compared to the previous year, although it's worth noting that net sales across all departments came from Bandai Namco's home ground of Japan and accounted for 77.6% of total sales.

Click To Unmute
  1. Mass Effect - Legendary vs Original Graphics Comparison | Characters, Eden Prime, Citadel
  2. Mass Effect Legendary Edition New Character Creator Options Gameplay
  3. Mass Effect Legendary Edition: First 40 Minutes Of Gameplay
  4. 28 Minutes of Days Gone PC Gameplay
  5. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - The Final Preview
  6. Rarest Mass Effect Moments You Might Not Know About
  7. Mass Effect Legendary Edition Livestream
  8. Hood: Outlaws & Legends Video Review
  9. 11 Minutes of Scarlet Nexus Preview Gameplay
  10. Hilarious Battlefield Bugs & Glitches Compilation
  11. 16 Minutes Of New World Expedition Gameplay
  12. Final Fantasy VIII Gets Heavier With Music Video From Video Game Band Super MadNES

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Video Review

As for how those games sold, Bandai Namco sold 41.4 million copies across 51 games globally. According to GamesIndustry.Biz, that broke down to 3.4 million copies across 44 games sold in Japan, 16.2 million units sold in the Americas across 25 games, and 21.7 million copies shifted across Europe across 34 games.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, visual and music production sales were down 40% while amusement segments saw a drop of 30%, leading to a closure of 44 of Bandai Namco's amusement facilities across the world.

Bandai Namco expects the 2021 fiscal year to see a 64.1% drop in revenue to $385 million, which will in turn result in a 70.9% decrease in profit to $293 million. This is predicted to come when the pandemic starts to subside, as more countries vaccinate their populations.

This week has seen plenty of other gaming publishers post their latest financial earnings, with Control developer Remedy Entertainment posting revenue of of €8.1. million, EA having its best year ever, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla helped Ubisoft surge to a record 39.4% increase in profit when compared to the previous year.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)