Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance Gets First-Ever Release On PC

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, the real-time RPG from Black Isle Studios, has arrived on PC for the first time ever.

Available on GOG beginning today, Dark Alliance was first released in 2001 for PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox and offers up to 70 hours of gameplay with full character customization. The game puts players into a Dungeons & Dragons adventure filled with action, intricate puzzles, and sinister intrigue, where "your mastery of cold steel and devastating spells is the only thing between you and ultimate evil."

A new legacy begins...

Experience the massively popular world of Baldur's Gate with newfound adventures, customizable characters and more!

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 🎲 https://t.co/PfXISsY4SJ | @InterplayGames pic.twitter.com/EssQtUoi8L — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) December 17, 2021

The game is currently sitting at $40 on GOG and features three customizable characters, each with distinctive powers, appearances, and abilities that develop throughout the game. Dark Alliance can also be played solo or with a friend in two-player cooperative mode. An extreme difficulty mode is also available, allowing players to try out the game "ten times" harder.

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance was also re-released on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch earlier this year, as well as for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility.

The latest game in the RPG series, Baldur's Gate 3, launched in early access on PC late last year and has continued to receive new patches since.