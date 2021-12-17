Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance Gets First-Ever Release On PC
The 2001 classic is now available on PC.
Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, the real-time RPG from Black Isle Studios, has arrived on PC for the first time ever.
Available on GOG beginning today, Dark Alliance was first released in 2001 for PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox and offers up to 70 hours of gameplay with full character customization. The game puts players into a Dungeons & Dragons adventure filled with action, intricate puzzles, and sinister intrigue, where "your mastery of cold steel and devastating spells is the only thing between you and ultimate evil."
The game is currently sitting at $40 on GOG and features three customizable characters, each with distinctive powers, appearances, and abilities that develop throughout the game. Dark Alliance can also be played solo or with a friend in two-player cooperative mode. An extreme difficulty mode is also available, allowing players to try out the game "ten times" harder.
Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance was also re-released on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch earlier this year, as well as for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility.
The latest game in the RPG series, Baldur's Gate 3, launched in early access on PC late last year and has continued to receive new patches since.
