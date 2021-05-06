Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance Charges Onto Consoles And PC In Surprise Re-Release

Wizards of the Coast and Interplay are casting a resurrection spell on a 2000s-era classic RPG. Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance returns to the fray on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on May 7 with PC and mobile versions arriving later in the year.

Those looking for a robust experience should temper their expectations, as this is being called a "re-release" and not a remaster. The port will be playable on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility however, with support for two-player local cooperative play returning from the original release. A minute-long trailer announcing the shadow drop was released, and you can watch it below.

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance originally launched in December 2001 for PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox. The isometric action RPG from now-defunct Snowblind Studios followed three playable heroes--each with their own abilities and strengths--through a hack-and-slash adventure set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe.

The shadow-dropped re-release is well timed, as Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance is set to carry the Dark Alliance torch on June 22. Baldur's Gate 3, another upcoming game in the Baldur's Gate saga, released in early access in October with the full launch date still unannounced.