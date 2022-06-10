Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2 Remaster Releases This Summer

A remaster of the fan-favorite Dungeon and Dragons video game Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is on its way. This was probably inevitable after the previous re-release of the original Dark Alliance. While no specific date was specified, Dark Alliance 2 is due out this summer.

Dark Alliance 2 will release on most video game platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Nintendo Switch. It’s also verified for Steam Deck. This remaster supports local co-op play, but not online multiplayer. Though, if you grab a Steam copy, you can use Remote Play to play with a friend over the internet. You can wishlist the game on Steam and GOG right now; store pages for consoles and the Epic Games Store will be live soon.

The Dark Alliance games are action-focused spin-offs of the more cerebral Baldur’s Gate computer role-playing games. Dark Alliance 2, like its predecessor, takes cues from Diablo. It tasks players with leveling up one of five playable characters, crafting and improving customizable armor and accessories, and fighting ghouls and dragons across various difficulty levels. If you are looking for the more fantasy novel, text-heavy style of the mainline games, it won’t be found here. That is in no way a bad thing, especially if you are looking for nostalgic hack-and-slash thrills. Sometimes, you want to slice up a goblin or cast magic missile at a troll without heady narrative implications or a clunky retro interface.

