Baldur's Gate 3's Patch 4 Is Now Live, Adds Druid Class And Whole Lot More

Developer Larian Studios has released Patch 4 for Baldur's Gate 3, which is still in early access. Patch 4 is the largest update for Baldur's Gate 3 to date, adding the Druids class, a loaded dice feature, quality-of-life adjustments, and more.

Patch 4 is live across all platforms, so you can dive into the new content whether you're playing via Steam, GOG, or Google Stadia. From here on out, Larian Studios plans to release smaller patches as Baldur's Gate 3 approaches official release out of early access.

"Good news for your computers: In the future you can expect our patches to be smaller in download and install size, regardless of how hefty they may be," Larian Studios writes in the full patch notes. "The short version is, we've split large pak files into smaller chunks."

The patch notes for Patch 4 are massive. Before diving into it, I'd recommend grabbing a bag of chips, maybe a beverage or two as well. You're going to be here a while.

Baldur's Gate III Patch 4 Patch Notes

New

Added the Druid class, with two unique subclasses - The Circle of the Moon and the Circle of the Land. Circle of the Moon - Transformation is no problem for most Druids, but those who keep the ways of the moon gain the ability to morph into more powerful combative Wild Shapes - like the Polar Bear. Circle of the Land - Keepers of the Old Faith, these Druids gain additional power based on the region and what type of geography they’re connected to. Wild Shape: Embodying nature's adaptability, Druids can assume the shape of a host of distinct and potent creatures using the power of their magic. Oftentimes during Baldur's Gate 3's journey you'll be called upon by your party to destroy opponents. For such occasions, the Druid enlarges, gaining the killing form of a Dire Wolf or, in the case of Druids of the Circle of the Moon, a Polar Bear. Combat could also be affected if the Druid were to transform into a sinuous Spider, entrapping enemies in their sticky webbing. In traversing Faerun, the party may rely on their Druid to scout the surrounding countryside or cityscape as a Cat, from beneath as a Badger, or from the soaring skies as a Raven. Lastly, in truly desperate circumstances, the Druid may decide to embrace the tadpole - implanted in their brain by the Mind Flayers. In doing so, the Druid transforms into the mysterious Aberrant Shape, and reaps the terrible and powerful consequence. Wild Shapes included: Deep Rothe, Dire Wolf, Badger, Spider, Polar Bear, Raven, Cat & an Aberrant Intellect Devourer form Druidic Spells being added: Entangle - Animate vines, weeds and creeping roots to snare and restrain your foes in a specific area. Flame Blade - Summon a scimitar of flame, shedding bright light around you and swinging it to scorch enemies. Moonbeam - Create a damaging pillar of radiant moonlight. Produce Flame - Light dark areas with this flickering flame in your palm, illuminate torches, and immolate patches of flammable liquid. Shillelagh - When more powerful spells fail the Druid, this Cantrip imbues a melee weapon like a club or staff with glowing energy and makes it hit much harder. Thorn Whip - This prickly vine lasso cuts your enemies and yanks them closer to you. Barkskin - The Druid turns their skin, or an ally’s, as hard as the bole of an oak tree. Destroy Water - Remove damaging fog or hazardous puddles in your path. Enhance Ability - Give an ally or yourself Bear’s Endurance, Bull’s Strength, Cat’s Grace, Eagle’s Splendor, Fox’s Cunning or Owl’s Wisdom. Flaming Sphere - A ball of fire that sticks around, Druid’s can keep this blazing orb rolling into the path of their foes. Goodberry - These berries grant some healing that can be carried in your inventory or eaten right away. Heat Metal - Superheating metal can have harmful - or even deadly - effects, especially if an opponent of yours is wearing that metal. Protection From Poison - This spell neutralises toxins in the blood and also acts as a silver bullet against all known forms of poison. Spike Growth - Druids can transform nearby terrain into a nest of barbs that slows and damages their foes. Added reactivity for Druids Additional paths in multiple dialogues that reflect your druidic training and history. There are now big additions to the Druids grove, where Druid players can gain additional options and insights into the activities and challenges there. Gain powerful new magic items and depending on your actions become the Faithwarden. New reactivity and options for talking to animals while in a Wild shape form. Rebuilt and refined combat encounters. Druid NPC’s are now true druids; following the same ruleset as the player character. All potential combats within the Druid’s Grove have been rebuilt to reflect the new abilities and spells these NPC’s can use.



Improvements

Dice rolls are now weighted to avoid streaks of success or failure. This affects attack rolls and saving throws, as well as active rolls within dialogues.

Updated speak with dead cinematic dialogs with VFX and animations.

Added more polish to overall cinematics.

Added a dedicated button that allows party members to escape a combat encounter. To use it, a character needs to be 27m away from the nearest enemy.

Several new custom animations were added for animals during cinematic scenes.

NPCs now react more aggressively when being attacked by summoned creatures.

Added Razer Chroma support.

Improved lighting in several key locations and in specific cutscenes.

Split large pak files into smaller chunks. This will allow future patches to be smaller in download and install size. This does mean that this patch will be a much larger initial download.

Reskinned several interface screens: Character Tooltips Main Menu and Profile Menu Surface and cloud tooltips Death saving throw Container UIs Notifications

Improved performance in the Options UI and restructured it.

Improved pathfinding around other characters.

Gith now have proper Gith weapons.

The Flaming Fist now have a shield with their coat of arms.

Improved navigation around the village windmill.

Added Cross Play through direct connect with Mac version.

Usability

Made trading and bartering prices clearer, showing both the original value and adjusted trade price in the item tooltips.

Added tooltips to conditions in the combat log.

Players can now disable traps by double-clicking on them if they have a trap disarm toolkit.

Players can now see all other players' inventories in multiplayer.

In combat, your current player character will be outlined in blue if it's not their turn

Added support to drag-and-drop attackable items.

“Show on Map” in the journal will now centre the map on the selected quest marker.

Fixed not being able to correctly see the updated state of Steam Cloud savegames.

Long rest is now applied to all recruited characters, not just current party members.

In multiplayer, made selecting characters with F1 through F4 more intuitive for clients.

Balancing Changes

Locked Selûne’s fort supply room door. The key can now be found in <REDACTED>

Removed bonus action costs from herbs and mushrooms.

Bumped Devil's Sight to 24m to match Superior Darkvision.

Added Searing Smite to Zariel tieflings at level 3.

Stinking Cloud no longer affects items.

Metal doors are no longer vulnerable to slashing damage.

You can now apply multiple Hunter’s Marks to targets.

Damage against resistance now deals a minimum of 1.

Hellish Rebuke can no longer be blocked by terrain.

Allowed Dash to double stack.

Level 2 Jump no longer costs a level 2 spell slot.

Removed cooldown from Dash and Disengage.

Witch Bolt now electrifies any surfaces the target is standing in.

Devil Sight now grants immunity to the Blinded condition from darkness,

Can no longer use Armour of Shadows with armour equipped,

Players can no longer summon a companion or a familiar on top of another character,

Sunwalker's Gift now gifts Darkvision,

Arcane Ward now gives 2 times wizard level + intelligence modifier temp HP.

Hook Horror can now be silenced.

Improved Harpy flight and casting.

Sazza is now tougher.

Ogres can now target enemies on the wall with their javelin.

Using nautiloid restoration item now uses an action point.

Colossus Slayer now properly only triggers when target is not at full health.

Level 2 Charm Person is now an AOE spell that targets up to 2 creatures.

Fire surface created by fallen chandelier now disappears after a while.

Mindflayer's Enthrall is now bound by concentration.

Imps and Quasit now have Darkvision

Increased Phase Spider Queen weight (to large creature)

Improved consistency of all Phase Spider bites.

Imps drop light crossbows instead of heavy ones.

Created specific treasure for the Bulette.

Decreased amount of water around Wood Woads, moved NPCs behind the tree, and reduced mud surfaces.

Reduce weight of Scale Mail

Stability

Fixed a crash related to sound events.

Fixed a crash when reloading several times in a row after autosaving.

Fixed a crash related to a long rest getting interrupted.

Fixed a rare crash when triggering a follower jump shortly after adding a summon.

Fixed a crash related to AI logic not having enemy targets to select from.

Fixed a crash when saving in between requesting a roll and it completing.

Fixed a crash related to saving right after a summon killed a character.

Fixed a crash when killing multiple entities in the same frame.

Fixed a crash in multiplayer when trying to access a character that's being destroyed.

Fixed a crash when having a dismissed/dead familiar in the Examine panel.

Fixed a crash when a summon kills Gale.

Fixed a crash when loading a game while triggering traps.

Fixed a crash when clicking on “Personal Gold Carried”.

Fixed a crash when swapping characters during dialogue.

Fixed a crash on closing the inventory with context menu still open.

Fixed a crash when a party member leaves the party while the player is still dragging their portrait.

Fixed a crash when swapping to another party member after giving Mayrina away to Auntie Ethel.

Fixed a crash related to joining surfaces.

Fixed a rare crash in multiplayer when loading into the tutorial.

Fixed a rare crash when players would initiate resting at camp.

Fixed a crash related to multiplayer and multiple summons.

Fixed a crash related to projectiles and movable objects.

Fixes