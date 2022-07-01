Baldur's Gate 3's Next Early Access Update Is Coming Soon, Will Increase RPG's Size To 104 GB

Baldur's Gate 3 is set to get another major content update, Patch 8, prior to leaving early access. Patch 8 looks to be a fairly substantial update, nearly doubling the size of Larian Studios' upcoming RPG.

"Patch 8 is drawing near, and it's going to be roughly 40 GB (so make sure you have space free!), bringing the total install size for Baldur's Gate 3 to approximately 104 GB," Larian Studios writes in a Steam blog post. "As with our previous patches, saves made on Patch 7 or prior will no longer be compatible when updated."

Larian Studios is also using Patch 8 to do a little "digital house-cleaning," as the update will remove the ability to download Patches 1-5. "Patches 6 and 7 will remain available for download, but we encourage all players to update to the most recent version of the game in order to get the latest fixes and content updates," the studio writes.

If you'd like to continue your Patch 7 save file when Patch 8 comes out, follow these steps:

Right click on the game in your Steam library

Select properties

Click the BETAS tab

In the list under "Select the beta you would like to opt into," select Patch 6

Close the properties menu

Larian Studios also notes that you should remove any installed Baldur's Gate 3 mods before updating the game and downloading Patch 8.

Though Larian Studios has not confirmed whether it will add any more playable classes to Baldur's Gate 3, the studio has added new ones with the past few major patches--the Barbarian class was added in Patch 7, for example, joining Cleric, Druid, Fighter, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard. Larian Studios seems to be pulling from Dungeons & Dragons fifth edition for inspiration in the design of Baldur's Gate 3's classes, so Patch 8 could see the addition of the Bard, Paladin, or Monk.

Even though this is the eighth update for Baldur's Gate 3, the game won't launch in 1.0 this year. Baldur's Gate 3 is set to leave early access in 2023. The finishing touches--such as the conclusions to companion romances--are being saved for the 1.0 build.