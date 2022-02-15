Baldur's Gate 3 Still Has "About A Year Left Of Development" Before Leaving Early Access

The conclusions to romance questlines with your companions still need more time in the oven.

By on

Comments

Though it's been in early access since October 2020, Baldur's Gate 3 won't be officially launching any time soon. Larian Studios says that the game won't be leaving early access until sometime next year.

In a panel interview, Baldur's Gate 3 Director Swen Vincke told Fanbyte, "We're at the end-stage of development, but we still will release a number of patches. We think we have about a year left of development at this point. So, it's not going to be for the next couple of months at 1.0 stage, but we're dealing with burndown charts that are going down rather than up."

Now Playing: Baldur's Gate 3: Absolute Frenzy - Barbarian

Larian Studios most recently released Patch 7 for Baldur's Gate 3, which adds the Barbarian class to the tabletop-inspired RPG. That brings the game's total number of classes to nine.

We also now have confirmation on when we'll get to see the conclusions to the game's companion romances (currently, none are live in the game). According to Larian Studios, they'll be added to Baldur's Gate 3 alongside the full release.

"We still have quite some work on finishing the companions, which is where the romance scenes come into account," Vincke told Fanbyte. "We still have a bunch of them to make. We've been experimenting, we've done a lot of stuff, and we still have some tweaks to do. So, I would imagine that most of them will come online on 1.0, because they will be ready late."

