The Baldur's Gate 3 Sorcerer class is, in my opinion, the most powerful offensive spellcaster in the game. It offers a wide swath of incredibly powerful and useful spells as well as very flexible rules on when you can and can’t use them. With an equally flexible featured class ability, Sorcerer is there for when you need to use magic on your own terms.

Baldur's Gate 3 Sorcerer class guide overview

Our Baldur's Gate 3 Sorcerer class guide acts as an overview of its strengths. We also take note of ideal options during character creation.

Sorcerer Class Summary

Sorcerers work a little bit differently than Wizards. While Wizards can learn spells from scrolls and have to memorize spells when they rest to be able to cast them during the day, using their Intellect to fuel their learned magical powers, Sorcerers are instinctively magical.

Sorcerers rely on their Charisma to make their spells more powerful, and being able to draw from any spell they have learned as they’ve leveled up as many times as they want, so long as they have Spell Slots left.

Class Features

Sorcerers gain special abilities as they level up which let them bend their magic in specific ways. They are also not restricted by which spells they have memorized before resting, as their magic is innate, and not something they learned by reading a book. Because of these special abilities, Sorcerers are able to create Sorcery Points by using their Spell Slots, and vice versa.

They can also spend Sorcery Points to cause powerful single target spells to hit two targets, make their spells go 50% further, avoid damaging friendly targets, cast while silenced, and more. This makes Sorcery one of the most flexible magic types in Faerun.

Proficiencies

Sorcerers are proficient in Daggers, Quarterstaffs, and Light Crossbows.

Sorcerer Subclasses

The Baldur's Gate 3 Sorcerer subclasses aren’t chosen at Level 3, like many others, so you’ll need to decide what you want to lean into at character creation.

Wild Magic

Each time you cast magic as a Wild Magic Sorcerer, a hidden die will be cast. Every once and a while it will trigger your unpredictable Wild Magic, which can do anything from making you a few inches shorter to blowing up your entire party and even casting spells you don’t know.

They also have Tides of Chaos that let them gain advantage on their next attack roll, ability check, or saving throw, but with an increased chance of a wild magic surge. It’s a crazy unpredictable time and a ton of fun, if you can stand the chaos.

Draconic Bloodline

The most straightforwardly advantageous of the Sorcerer subclasses, Dragon Heritage lets you choose a dragon ancestor that you draw your power from. All choices will give you benefits to your Armour Class (13 AC as a base) and 1 HP bonus every level, and your choice of a specific color of dragon will grant you an immediate resistance to a specific type of damage (Fire, Cold, etc.) as well as a spell that corresponds to it. Later on, as you level up, you’ll also begin doing bonus damage when casting spells of that type.

Storm Sorcery

Storm Sorcerers lean into one specific thing, increased connection with the storm. After casting Level 1 spells or higher, they can Fly as a bonus action, letting them retreat without incurring attacks of opportunity.

Character Creation Picks

Best race and sub-race

There are several great choices. Elf or Half Elf with High Elf subrace are great choices for their resists, and the extra cantrip, and Asmodeus/Mephistopheles Tiefling is a great choice, as Tieflings get natural fire resistance (which you can lean into further with Draconic Bloodline to pick up another resistance).

Dragonborn is solid, too, for similar reasons. You can pick a damage resistance with the different dragon colors, and you’ll get a bonus spell, to boot. Gnome isn’t a bad choice, either, for their bonus to Int/Wis/Cha saving throws.

Best background

Sage is a great pick with bonuses to Arcana and History, and Guild Artisan is incredible for Insight and Persuasion, which is perfect for your main character, particularly in a class that benefits from high Charisma.

Best abilities

The default spread is pretty good, but I would actually recommend taking the +1 bonus out of Constitution and adding it to Dexterity, which is more important for your AC and many saving throws. You aren’t going to get tons of benefit from extra Constitution at the beginning of the game, and Draconic Bloodline helps with bonus health anyway, if you choose that path (and you should if you are optimizing).

STR: 8

DEX: 14 (+1 bonus)

CON: 14

INT: 12

WIS: 10

CHA: 17 (+2 bonus)