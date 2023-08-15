Baldur's Gate 3 Players Are Turning Into An Absolute Unit To Do Ridiculous Damage

Baldur's Gate 3 has been out for almost two weeks now, with players logging some impressive average play time, so it's not surprising people have already found inventive ways to break the game. The latest strategy has been dubbed "Owlbear from the top rope," taking advantage of the quirks of Crushing Flight to do over 1000 damage in a single hit, as picked up by IGN.

The move appears to have been pioneered by Redditor Fishbleb, who noted in a post that "apparently Crushing Flight scales with mass." The accompanying video shows their character stacking an Enlarge spell on top of Owlbear wildshape, before using Crushing Flight from a high vantage point.

Because Crushing Flight takes both height and weight into account (in this case 5005kg from 22.5m), the combination deals a whopping total of 1170 bludgeoning damage. What's more, Crushing Flight negates fall damage, leaving players free to climb as high as they can to crush their enemies from above.

Twitch streamer Ellohime also gave the strategy a try, adding a bit of Matt Mercer's viral crate stacking trick to add to the overall height. It's Ellohime who coined the name "Owlbear from the top rope," showcasing 821 bludgeoning damage dealt to unsuspecting enemies loitering below.

One of the biggest joys of Baldur's Gate 3 is discovering what the game will let you do, with its sprawling and complex systems interacting in unexpected ways. Sometimes not even the developers who worked on the game are aware of what's possible until players get their hands on it.

If you're not quite at this level yet, check out GameSpot's Baldur's Gate 3 guides hub to get your start in the sprawling RPG.