Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 9 Is Coming Soon, Full Release Set For 2023

Baldur's Gate 3's new patch will emerge before the end of the year, along with a more concrete timetable for the game's full release.

Baldur's Gate 3 has been in Early Access for quite a while now, but fans will see some fresh content before the year's out. Developer Larian Studios stated in a recent blog post that Patch 9 for the much-anticipated RPG will come out before the turn of the year, as well as some more information about its final release in 2023.

As for what Patch 9 contains, the blog post is pretty short on details, promising only "new features." However, its release will be accompanied by a "Panel From Hell" that will answer many of the questions that fans have posed over the past few months. The blog also features some screenshots from Larian's newly-opened motion capture studio in its Guildford branch.

Perhaps most importantly, Larian Studios states that the game is on track for a 2023 launch, which is definitely good news. Baldur's Gate 3 first came out in Early Access back in October 2020. The game's last update, Patch 8, introduced bards to the game, as well as gnomes and improved hair-shading. Larian stated that Baldur's Gate 3 needed about a year of development to leave Early Access this February, so let's hope that it sticks to that timetable.

