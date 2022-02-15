Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 Is Out Now, Adds Barbarian Class

Larian Studios has released Patch 7 for Baldur's Gate 3. The update adds a new character class to the tabletop-inspired RPG: the Barbarian. On top of that, Patch 7 adds improvised weapons, makes improvements to nearly 700 cinematics, and overhauls the HUD UI.

With the addition of the Barbarian, Baldur's Gate 3 now boasts nine playable classes--you can also play Sorcerer, Cleric, Fighter, Ranger, Rogue, Warlock, Wizard, and Druid. Like many of those other classes, the Barbarian is also split into subclasses. The Barbarian subclasses are Berserker and Wildheart.

If you're the type of person who's always telling your Dungeons & Dragon DM, "I would like to Rage," then Berserker is for you. The subclass is built around using Rage to tank hits and deal more damage.

Wildheart, on the other hand, offers a less traditional take on what you might find for a D&D 5e Barbarian. A Wildheart Barbarian can learn combat abilities that are shaped by the character's animal guide, of which you can choose the eagle, elk, tiger, bear, or wolf.

The improvised weapon mechanic is also pretty noteworthy, adding the option to use furniture, animals, and even NPCs as melee weapons. Patch 7 expands on what you can throw as well, turning most of these new improvised weapons into potential projectiles as well.

For all the changes, check out the full patch notes for Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7. We've detailed the full patch below. Be warned: It's lengthy. Maybe grab a drink before diving into it.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7

Highlights

Added the Barbarian class with two new subclasses - Berserker and Wildheart.

Berserker: Grow your Rage into a relentless frenzy and gain the ability to deal additional damage in the heat of battle. When you are filled with Rage, you can use improvised weapons as a bonus action to do extra damage.

Wildheart: Draw from the power of your Bestial Heart and wield ferocious combat abilities inspired by the eagle, elk, tiger, bear, or wolf. As a Wildheart Barbarian, you can flaunt unique facial piercings based on which animal you choose to guide you.

Overhauled the HUD UI. We are continually refining and improving all of these new features, but we're excited for you to try them out!

Designed a brand new hotbar to better help you explore all the options and features your characters have to offer. The hotbar, now more intuitive and less cluttered, allows you to thematically collect common actions, class-specific actions, and spells and items into ‘Decks’. We’re also working on ‘Custom Decks’, which allow you to fully customise your hotbar tabs - you can dip your toes into this feature through the custom deck we’ve made available. The new hotbar also allows for resource-based filtering, especially useful in combat.

Introduced brand new Character Sheet and Party Panel views, which combine the old Equipment, Inventory, and Stats panels. You can now continue to play while you have these open and move them around the screen as needed.

Added extensive quality-of-life search filters for items, weapons, and abilities.

Updated the Turn Order UI to appear at the top-centre of the screen and allow for scrolling.

Added a Party Management panel (and an associated tooltip) below the party member portraits that includes toggles for Group Mode and Group Sneak.

Vertically aligned the party member portraits.

The minimap is now a circle - the most noble shape.

Added new melee combat options.

Thrown weapons: You can now throw a new class of weapons from a distance. Thrown Weapons like Daggers, Javelins, Handaxes, and Spears do damage based on their Damage stats rather than their weight. Barbarians will begin the game with two Handaxes in addition to their primary Greataxe weapon.

Improvised weapons: You can now attack by using furniture, instruments, animals, limbs, and NPCs as Improvised Melee Weapons.

Expanded throwing: You can now throw objects or characters that weigh up to three times your Strength ability score. The range of the throw scales based on your Strength and the object’s weight. Rile enemies up by throwing a badger at them or yeet a goblin to test their aerodynamics.

Placed 24 new hand-crafted Magical Loot items throughout the world. Seek out the Hamarhraft - an Uncommon Maul that deals 1d4 Thunder damage within a 10ft radius upon landing after a Jump. Or find a pair of Linebreaker Boots and gain +1 melee damage for one turn after a Dash.

Implemented a new ‘Room Portal’ system, which conceals the details of characters and objects in closed-off or unexplored rooms. This brings more surprise and tension to exploration.

Added new music.

Added a new live orchestral suite to the Character Creation playlist.

Added new ambient pieces to Grymforge.

Added a new piece to the main Camp.

Added brand new spell-casting animations that are tailored to each spell-casting class, giving each class a unique look.

Improved the detection of light and dark areas.

You are now less likely to miss during combat in lit regions.

Your ability to hide from NPCs is now more accurately affected by how dark it is.

Improved how Darkvision is visualised: characters with Darkvision can now see in the dark via a cone of vision.

Improved cinematic pacing and visuals.

Refined animations and cameras across nearly 700 cutscenes.

Implemented over 400 new animations.

Improved animal and creature animations across over 200 interactive dialogues.

Added Barbarian reactivity to interactive dialogues.

Re-recorded and remastered portions of the narrator’s voice-over audio.

And the update we’ve all been waiting for: we’ve improved the chicken wing flap SFX and enhanced the VO for nervous squawking to bring you a truly authentic depiction of chicken anxiety.

Balance Changes

Companions no longer self-heal after being recruited.

The Ranger's starting kit now includes an Arrow of Ice instead of grease bottles.

Wizards now benefit from the Savant feature of their subclass.

Added Poison Resistance to duergar as per D&D lore.

Lowered the Armour Class of the Goblin Warriors Kramp, Clack, and Skrut to be more consistent with other goblins.

Characters who are Downed during their turn now automatically give their turn to the next character with shared Initiative.*

NPCs affected by a Polymorph or Charm spell will now have a negative attitude towards the spellcaster. At least say you’re sorry.

Removed Sleeping Advantage from your Ability Check when you attack Astarion at Camp.

The Intransigent Warhammer now causes knockback and applies Prone on a critical hit or when dealing a killing blow.

When wearing the Poisoner's Robe, you now deal additional damage when casting Chromatic Orb: Poison.*

Tweaks

Gameplay Some NPCs are now Barbarians and will act accordingly. Improved aim for the Jump action to make it easier to descend into the Underdark in the Whispering Depths. Krolla now shoves the chicken accurately the first time during the chicken chase. The chicken signed a waiver so it’s fine. Astarion's default proficiencies are now applied to him before he is recruited to your party. Arka and Memnos will now react to Kanon even if you change into a Wild Shape in front of them. #priorities Party members now stop following you if you are caught trespassing and enter into dialogue about it. You can now jump across the pillars behind the Druid Grove with 9 Strength to reach the heavy chest.* You can now complete the Saving Arabella quest with Mol before rescuing Mirkon. The default action for Poisonous Slime Bombs is now Throw instead of Coat Weapon. Still pretty gross though. In addition to a broken spear, Edowin now drops random loot when he dies.

Usability Fixed an issue blocking players from overwriting existing saves from the previous patch.* Redesigned tooltips so they are more compact on screen. Added new keybinds and reassigned some old ones to be more intuitive. The Inventory (I), Spellbook (K), and Character Sheet (N) keybinds open and close your character's Character Sheet. When in Party Panel view (TAB), these same keybinds let you access those panels within that view. Pinned tooltips can now open and close with a secondary keybind. An error message now appears if you have a modded UI that can't be loaded in the game. When playing on Stadia, you are now able to actually throw items with the controller using the Throw action.

Visuals Replaced the black void in Mol's Lair with stone walls that are now visible if you have a light source or have Darkvision. Made the explosion at the Zhent Hideout more explodey. Made the entrance to the secret Myconid area slightly less obvious and thereby more secret. Increased the lighting in the Owlbear Cave to make the owlbear egg more visible. Added extra lights in Grymforge to highlight the levers used in the Adamantine Forge fight. Gave pikes longer shafts and wider tips. Please be careful where you stick those things.



Fixes