Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 Coming July 13, And Here's What It Does

Baldur's Gate 3 is getting some significant changes soon, as announced during Larian's latest livestream. The third Panel from Hell promised details on the new Patch 5 coming on July 13, and the impending update includes big changes.

Larian highlighted a few key features coming next week. A new Active Roll system will let you apply spells and bonuses to your rolls so that they'll be less subject to randomization. You'll also be able to see those rolls reflected in modifiers and status effects right in the UI for easier visual feedback. New Background Goals will give you your own specialized mini-quests based on the background you selected in the character selection screen. Finally, Camp Resources will let you store your supplies at camp, and Mini Camps will give you small rest stops around the regular environments.

The studio also teased other additions including improved AI, a Non-Lethal Attack Mode, and new story content around a "certain party member." Larian promised full patch notes coming alongside the patch, but for now you can check out its community update video for hints of what's to come.

Baldur's Gate 3 is currently in early access on PC. Our early access review from November 2020 concluded that it was a solid foundation that built on the legacy of Divinity: Original Sin 2, albeit with some rough spots like difficulty spikes and bugs.