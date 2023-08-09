Baldur's Gate 3 - Should You Side With Nightsong Or Lorroakan

You definitely want to help out people in need, while you take out the bad guys in Baldur's Gate 3. This dilemma is once again presented during the third act, when a Wizard asks you to bring a source of immortality. Our guide discusses whether you should side with the Nightsong or Lorroakan in Baldur's Gate 3. Likewise, please be aware that this article contains spoilers.

Should You Side With Nightsong or Lorroakan in Baldur's Gate 3

The conclusion of the Baldur's Gate 3 Nightsong arc happens once you reach the Lower City during the third act. You're told that a Wizard named Lorroakan is looking for her, and you have to decide what to do. Here's a quick summary:

The Nightsong, Dame Aylin, plays a pivotal role during the game's second chapter. Upon reaching her prison, you have to make an important choice on whether to save or kill her .

. Keep her alive so as to ensure the survival of other characters, as well as a better storyline arc for Shadowheart.

If she also survives the battle against Ketheric Thorm, she'll stay in your camp to provide the continuation of Shadowheart's quest.

Where to Find Lorroakan in Sorcerous Sundries

Upon reaching the Lower City, you can visit the Sorcerous Sundries shop. It happens to have a vault filled with ancient tomes, including a couple that hold immense power. As for Lorroakan, you'll find his projection on the second floor. Tell it about the Nightsong, and you'll be able to select from four different portals.

The correct portal is the one on the far-left, since it has this plaque: "The Nightsong is an immortal being, the child of a deity." If you attempt to interact with the other portals, your character will be downed.

In any case, the Baldur's Gate 3 Nightsong or Lorroakan dilemma involves handing the winged Aasimar over to him:

The other options will mean that Lorroakan becomes aware of Nightsong's location.

The two Deception responses will cause this segment to end, since Lorroakan believes that the Nightsong is gone.

The leftmost portal is the correct one.

Dilemma: Give Nightsong to Lorroakan or Refuse

If you tell Lorroakan about Nightsong, he'll tell you to bring her to the tower. Here's what happens next:

Return to your camp and talk to Nightsong (and Isobel). Dame Aylin flies off to serve Lorroakan a lesson.

A potential bug may occur here if you take a while to return to the tower. Either Nightsong or Lorroakan is dead, as though the battle took place without you ever joining it. As such, it's better to head back to the tower after chatting with Dame Aylin.

Back in the tower, you're given three dialogue options:

"It's over for you wizard" - This leads to a battle against Lorroakan and his elemental minions.

The other two will lead to a fight against only Dame Aylin.

The Deception responses will convince Lorroakan that the Nightsong is gone forever.

Rewards For Both Decisions

Side With Lorroakan and Fight Nightsong

This bout is very easy since Aylin will be on her own against numerous hostiles. You'll receive the following rewards:

Inspiration: The Karsus of Our Times (Sage).

Gather Your Allies: Ramazith's Tower - Lorroakan and his elemental constructs will join you for the final fight.

Bug #1: Although Lorroakan tells you that he's got a powerful reward, we didn't see anything handed out.

Bug #2: It's possible not to receive an Inspiration point from this branch.

Taking on the Nightsong all by her lonesome should be an easy bout.

Side With Nightsong and Fight Lorroakan

Fighting Lorroakan is tough due to all the enemies. Lorroakan has Elemental Retort, which causes 12-96 quad-elemental damage as retaliation when he's attacked. This can be nullified by Counterspell at rank 4 or higher. Without it, expect party members to die easily. His elementals also deal tremendous damage with their attacks.

Perhaps the worst part of the Baldur's Gate 3 Lorroakan boss fight is that your entire team will be bunched up together after emerging from the portal. Not only will it be harder to move around, but a lot of units are in danger of AoE spells. We suggest ungrouping your team and repositioning them in the tower, well before you send one character to talk to Nightsong back in your camp. Anyway, assuming you beat Lorroakan's forces, you'll gain the following:

Inspiration: Stopping the Repetition of History (Sage); How High They Fall (Haunted One).

Weapon: Despair of Athkala - 9-19 damage; +1 bonus to spell save DC and attack rolls; +2 weapon enchantment.

Clothing: Shelter of Athkala - +10 AC; advantage on saving throws against spells; Mirror Image spell.

Gather Your Allies: Nightsong and Isobel - Although Nightsong has been in your camp for quite some time, this completely guarantees that she and Isobel will join you for the final battle.

Bug: There's a possibility that you won't gain a single Inspiration point even after making this decision.

Nightsong used Bane. It's super effective!

A badass cutscene also follows, where Nightsong casts Bane (you get the idea). Then, she and Isobel will temporarily leave the camp to help people in need, though they'll be back for the final battle.

And that's everything you need to know about Nightsong and Lorroakan in Baldur's Gate 3. This also concludes the Nightsong's arc, whether you sided with her or not.