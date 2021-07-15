Baldur's Gate 3 Adds Better AI, Clearer Rolls, And More In Patch 5, Out Now

Baldur's Gate 3 has received its fifth big patch during its time in early access, adding a plethora of quality-of-life changes to the growing RPG as well as some experimental features that may or may not make it into the final game.

As detailed in last week's Panel from Hell, hosting by Larian Studios and partly through some entertaining LARPing, Patch 5 for Baldur's Gate 3 is more about mechanical fixes and additions over new content. That means no new class to play as well as no new story content, but there's some changes that will have an impact on your existing campaign. Camps, for example, now better represent the area you're in when you pitch your tents, which makes cutscenes there more believable. Larian is also introducing a new mechanic that differentiates between short and long rests and how that factors into combat.

Combat has been tweaked, too, with the ability for companions to disarm enemies being added. This lets you get even weirder with engagements, letting you pilfer weapons off dead bodies or mess around with strategies where you're throwing weapons between party members during a fight. Larian says this patch also touches the AI for both enemies and party members, both of which should now make more logical decisions in the heat of the moment.

There are also 130 backstories that you can choose from for your created character, with associated quests and challenges that will reward you with additional inspiration points to spend on your adventure. The patch also adds a better interface for your rolls, giving you a better idea of the bonuses that will apply to each and make other mechanics, such as re-rolling with inspiration points, a bit clearer to players.

Patch 5 for Baldur's Gate 3 is out now on PC, and you can find the full patch notes below.

Baldur's Gate 3 - Patch 5 Notes

IMPROVEMENTS and ADDITIONS

Added new scenes expanding on Shadowheart's mysterious artefact.

Added new recruitment scenes with Shadowheart.

Additional reactivity from Shadowheart when she approves of you.

Added new camp scene with Scratch and the owlbear cub.

Added Point and Click character responses.

Added 12 new magic items in loot and quest rewards.

Revised active roll UI during dialogue. This includes improved displaying of bonuses and double dice for rolling with Advantage or Disadvantage.

You can now use spells and items to increase chances when rolling during dialogue (including your companions' spells and items).

Picking locks and disarming traps are now active rolls.

Added a new Disengage action that allows you to avoid provoking Attacks of Opportunity.

Adding an item during Bartering will automatically equalise the gold on both sides.

Added a way to cancel concentration from the concentration indicator.

You can now pin most tooltips to hover over additional terms... for more tooltips.

Increased the line limit in the dialogue history window.

You can now save while leveling up.

Added unique visual effects for class-specific spells.

Added new icons for spells, statuses and items.

Added dozens of new interactable items, expanding on the lore and background of the world.

Revamped visuals for spells used by multiple classes to create more cohesion with Class-specific spells.

Properly indicate when an action is fully free (does not count as a full or bonus action in combat).

Added a tooltip for surfaces in combat log entries.

Added better feedback on saving throws.

Added feedback to clarify why casting a spell at a target is impossible.

NPCs have new reactions when they're unable to talk to you.

Updated assorted spell, item, status, and book descriptions.

Cinematics

-Cinematic character emotions.

-Camera choice and motion.

-Cinematic VFX.

-Improved cinematic motion when characters look around.

-Improved cinematic behaviour involving objects.

-Introduced a cinematic visual for 'The Mark of the Absolute'.

-Updated Worg model and its climbing animations.

-Added Crab and Spider climbing animations.

-Added Stave animations for Goblins.

-Improved Mind Flayer animations.

-Improved Human running and idle animations.

-Characters now have semi-procedural armour sounds during cinematics that follow their movements.

-Creatures now have jumping vocalisations.

-Added new ambient sounds and music to camps.

-Explosions - bigger booms, louder braaams.

-Impacts and gore - combat actions are more nuanced and represented much more 'close-up'.

-Item Destruction - all new debris system to increase realism.

-Added sound feedback when Moon Puzzle is solved.

-New UI sounds.

-More detailed cinematic sounds.

-Remastered Spell Vocals.

-Multi Output - You can now choose your audio device to tailor a better audio experience.

-Midnight Mode - A dedicated mix to avoid disturbing people around you.

-Added multiplayer support for local ready checks if other party members are not nearby.

-A warning is now shown when trying to talk to another player's followers.

-Added additional feedback when connecting to a lobby.

-You can now lock your inventory in a multiplayer game.

APPLE M1 SPECIFIC

Users playing BG3 on an M1 machine now have the option to run the game at a higher performance via ARM64. Please be aware, ARM64 is not yet supported by Steam. Steam integration and cross-saves are currently only available via Rosetta.

BALANCE and GAMEPLAY

General

Food can no longer be consumed for immediate healing. Instead, they provide Camp Supplies that are used to take a full long rest (it's possible to take a partial long rest without using camp supplies that restores up to half of HP and resources).

Jumping now provokes Attacks of Opportunity.

Throwing distance is now influenced by the weight of the thrown object .

Shove distance is now based on the target's weight and the caster's Strength.

The Knock Out action has been removed. Instead, you can toggle a passive feature called Non-Lethal Attacks to enable the same effect for any melee attacks.

Encumbrance now has three levels of severity. Players at maximum encumbrance can no longer perform certain actions.

Backstabbing characters no longer provides Advantage on attack.

The Prone condition now inflicts disadvantage on Strength and Dexterity saving throws instead of imposing guaranteed failure.

Conjured familiars no longer leave blood when they are unsummoned.

Added XP rewards for achieving background goals.

Removed HP from light source objects.

The Hermit and Sailor backgrounds are taking a break.

Added Hellish Rebuke to Asmodeus Tieflings.

Dark One's Blessing now provides at least 1 temporary HP.

Faerie Fire now ignores allies with the Sculpt Spells feature.

Shield Master can now be activated only once per turn.

Added an AC bonus to the Dual Wielder feat.

Druids in wild shapes can no longer cast verbal spells while Silenced.

Boars, Crabs, Intellect Devourers, and Spiders now react to non-damaging magic.

Spiders are no longer immune to fall damage.

Humanoid races and creatures now attack their target higher and lower depending on the terrain.

NPCs now keep an eye on players for a while after letting them go with a warning.

NPCs will no longer recognise you when shapeshifting after escaping prison, UNLESS there were witnesses.

Guard reinforcements can now include more than one guard.

NPCs now treat killing allied beasts the same as murdering one of their friends.

Knocked out NPCs will disappear after the next long rest.

Nautiloid

'Us' will now leave the party if attacked in its recruitment dialogue.

Flaming Sword can now be looted from Commander Zhalk.

Ravaged Beach

Shadowheart no longer enters combat with the Intellect Devourers if you don't recruit her.

Overgrown Ruins

Increased XP when persuading the bandits at the chapel to leave.

Added XP reward for scaring the bandits outside the chapel.

Increased area in which player characters will join the cinematic of the skeletons rising in the chapel.

Added banters between Gimblebock and Taman.

Druid Grove

Made NPC behaviour more reactive during Wyll's recruitment.

Improved wandering behaviour of the grove squirrel.

If any of the 5 druids performing the ritual die or become Silenced, druids will initiate their attack (no more sniping them!).

Druids won't initiate their attack on the tieflings if they get into a combat against the harpy or other hostile creatures.

Harpies now start singing before combat starts.

Blighted Village

True Soul Edowin now immediately bleeds to death if Novices Andrick and Brynna are killed in one shot before the situation has been resolved.

Removed die roll to free Barcus Wroot if there's no consequence for failure.

Barcus Wroot is now more insistent in his cries for help.

Added a player voice bark when returning to Owlbear Cave after certain conditions.

Goblin Camp

Added a new status effect as a reward for the Rite of Loviatar: When you have 30% or less hit points, you get +2 bonus on attack rolls and wisdom saving throws.

Backup Goblins for Goblin Checkpoint now have the 'Slightly Drunk' condition.

Provided sleeping drunkards with better behaviour if player avoids combat.

Added reactions to the Goblins if someone kills the Scrying Eye.

Novices Andrick and Brynna now have more dialogue reactivity in the Goblin Camp.

Made Gribbo more reactive to interruptions when following Volo to his cage . Gribbo now also follows Volo more closely.

Failing to get out of chains in certain ways will now inflict pain.

Completing the Rite of Loviatar no longer rewards Inspiration Points, but a unique status effect instead.

Priestess Gut can no longer detect invisible or stealthed characters during certain interactions.

Swamp

Redistributed exploration XP.

Using Auntie Ethel's charm grants all 6 effects from Enhanced Abilities until a long rest: Bear's Endurance, Bear's Strength, Cat's Grace, Eagle's Splendor, Fox's Cunning, Owl's Wisdom.

Visually improved the appearance and disappearance of Auntie Ethel's doubles.

The Risen Road

The githyanki may now search Lae'zel's corpse if she's left behind and dies at the githyanki patrol.

Underdark

After revealing Gekh and his allies, they will not start dialogue until you approach the raft (the same behaviour as when Gekh is hidden).

Reduced Baelen's HP.

Items in the Whispering Depths hideout no longer trigger Web Sense.

Camp

Added Forced Rest after Goblin Celebration Victory.

The Talkative Skeleton can't get knocked out anymore.

The Talkative Skeleton's arrival appearance now plays for Silenced characters.

The Shadowheart ultimatum scene has been replaced with a new scene in the Goblin camp.

Tweaked Shadowheart's acknowledgement of Selûne-worshipping players.

COMBAT CHANGES

General

NPCs now have similar basic actions to those of the player.

-Most Humanoids now have access to Dash, Jump, Throw, Shove.

-Most other creatures now have access to Dash.

NPCs now only receive weapon actions like Cleave and Slash if they've equipped the corresponding weapon.

Bugbears, Ogres, and certain Goblins now have ranged spells, allowing them to attack from range if nothing else is available.

When difficult terrain prevents an enemy from making a melee attack, it will try a ranged attack.

Disarmed characters now look for replacement weapons. Most NPCs have their own preferences.

AI now supports basic resource planning, allowing characters to better reason about spells that grant more resources (like Dash and Action Surge) .

AI now reasons better about effects that give bonuses to rolls.

AI now understands aura effects (e.g. Silence, Gale's Necrotic aura, Flaming Sphere etc.).

AI now reasons better about overlapping crowd control statuses (e.g. casting Blind on a sleeping target).

AI is now less willing to damage allies to remove effects such as Sleep.

Less intelligent creatures (imps, beasts, etc.) will no longer destroy items for their secondary effects (e.g. destroying a barrel to cause an explosion to nearby enemies).

Added AI archetypes for Ogres and Zombies.

Adjusted how willing the AI is to target summons (more for beasts/creatures, less for humanoids).

AI now reasons better about the Prone condition and difficult terrain.

AI is now less biased towards targeting enemies it's already attacked, or attacking a target that attacked them.

Gave certain NPC archers secondary melee weapons in case they get disarmed or cornered.

Rebalanced wolf companion attacks to be more in line with other companions.

NPCs can now throw healing potions at allies in order to heal them (if they have the Throw action).

Movement speed adjusted for certain NPC races to be consistent with player characters.

-Dwarf, Gnome, Duergar, and Halfling Movement Speed reduced from 9 to 7.5 units.

-Wood Elf Movement Speed reduced from 10.5 fto 9 units.

Added climbable cobwebs in the Abandoned Outpost and the Shattered Temple's spider pit.

NPCs will now try to avoid electrified steam clouds.

Made candles and candelabras moveable where applicable.

Removed Multiattack from Minotaurs and all humanoids under level 5 It was a bit much.

AI now tries to avoid ending turns on ledges that may cause their feet to visually float off of the ground.

Added saving throw proficiencies for humanoid NPCs at level 4 and 6, as per player classes.

Adjusted Duergar's Enlarge spell to be more consistent with the spell version.

Spider Infestation status no longer damages players in Spider Wildshape.

Nautiloid

Fixed some enemies still being able to land critical hits - it's the tutorial, come on.

Nautiloid Imps can no longer use their weapon skills.

Ravaged Beach

Tweaked unnatural-looking rubble around the starting beach.

The Stranded Fishers trying to dig out the mind flayer now have dedicated weapons (weaker, makeshift versions of a bow and crossbow).

Overgrown Ruins

Minor tweaks to the Bandits at the chapel exterior.

Druid Grove

Using Silence on a singing harpy will now make her stop singing.

Reduced the number of druids to fight when siding with the goblins in the Grove massacre.

Goblin Sappers now are actually slowed down by the barrels on their backs.

Made sure Mud Mephits aren't actually afraid of mud.

Blighted Village

The tree no longer blocks projectiles.

Made the area around the Rooftops Ambush easier to navigate.

Goblin Camp

The Disheveled Chicken no longer forces sneaking characters to make Stealth checks.

Added holes for goblins to navigate the several levels of the Goblin Camp more easily.

Slightly increased the damage of the Coal Baskets in the Shattered Sanctum and added a knockback effect when the baskets fall.

Minthara's area has been redecorated to suit new level design.

Slightly moved a vase in the Goblin Camp that was blocking war drums.

Reduced HP of the Shaky Metal Grate in the Worg Pens.

Priestess Gut will now only use her tadpoles power once per combat.

Priestess Gut no longer uses The Absolute's Hand on a statue if it will fall on her.

You can now manually destroy the main room's statues in Priestess Gut's quarters.

Swamp Redcaps

Changed one of the Redcaps into a Blood Sage

Bloodlust changes:

-Now costs 1 Action instead of a Bonus Action.

-Now requires concentration.

-Duration increased from 3 to 5 turns.

-Can only be cast once per combat (was 4-6 Recharge).

-Recharge now 6 (was 4-6).

-Damage reduced from 3d10+4 to 3d8+4.

The Open Wounds Bleed effect of Redcap Blood Sages has been reduced from 4 rounds to 2 rounds. Now also flagged as a magical spell.

Owlbear Cave

You can now walk through the Owlbear's broken eggs.

Owlbear should now get stuck in the level design a lot less.

Made the Owlbear encounter slightly easier.

The Risen Road

Increased the Dying Hyena's HP from 5 to 7.

Increased the Healthy Hyena's HP from 5 to 8.

Gnolls will not unnecessarily sheathe or unsheathe their weapons while casting spells anymore.

Improved navigation around the Flind's combat area. You can now walk through viscera.

The Flind can now shoot a bow at its targets if she cannot reach them. She also has cool hair now.

Made navigation in the tollhouse easier by expanding the upper walkway, creating an opening in a wall, and making a platform climbable.

Added a firebowl rope, hinge, bowl to the tollhouse.

Changed pressure plate visuals in the trapped corridor in the Zhentarim Dungeon.

Increased HP for all Githyanki characters in the githyanki patrol.

Created Gith-specific weaponry & armor.

Gave Githyanki characters proficiency in their equipped weapons.

Removed Preserve Life from Gauntlet Dain.

Underdark

Servants of Boooal

-Reduced chance to apply Bleeding.

-Bleeding duration reduced from 2 rounds to 1 round.

Revamped Myconid action distribution and names. It's now easier to understand which Myconid does what in battle.

Reworked Gekh Coal's Animate Dead spell to be more consistent with future spells and less bug prone.

Tweaked the Kuo Toa fight to make the encounter a bit easier and fixed a few minor issues.

Spectator will now cast Wounding Ray on Frightened targets.

BUGFIXES

Stability

Fixed a crash related to Minotaurs using a specific skill.

Fixed a crash related to the Harpy fight.

Fixed a crash when destroying a Nautiloid tank.

Fixed a crash related to loading a savegame that is still being downloaded through Cross Saves.

Fixed a crash that could happen when shooting the brine bulbs on the Nautiloid.

Fixed a crash on startup on specific lower spec devices.

Fixed a crash when loading a savegame from character creation.

Fixed a crash when a player joins the host while loading a savegame.

Fixed a crash when knocking out specific characters with a shield equipped.

Fixed a crash when loading into the Beach crash site after escaping the Nautiloid

Companions

Companions now have accurate journal entries when they become hostile and leave the party.

Fixed a bug with Astarion not being killed / exiled after a certain camp night.

Fixed Astarion making certain comments while Downed.

Fixed a reflection dialogue about protecting Astarion from Gur Hunter not launching after the dialogue with the Hunter is over.

Fixed a reflection dialogue about Astarion not launching after a certain camp night.

Fixed Gale receiving extra XP when hired.

Fixed some dialogue and camp behaviour issues with Lae'zel related to her leaving the party at the githyanki patrol.

Fixed Lae'zel's recruitment dialogue not starting after Nymessa and Damays failed to join a combat against the chapel bandits.

Shadowheart now reacts properly to Lae'zel in the druid grove.

Fixed an issue with Shadowheart being stuck after her recruitment at the beach.

When controlled by the AI, Shadowheart now properly uses her melee weapon and closes distance with enemies.

Fixed Wyll's unconscious origin moments with Fezzerk.

Spells

Fixed Arrow of Fire and Alchemist's Fire not burning spiderweb bridges.

Fixed Bless spell blessing everyone in range instead of the correct maximum amount of targets.

Fixed being able to cast Charm Person on yourself.

Fixed not being able to cast Charm Person Level 2 directly at allies (the AOE will still not target allies).

Fixed Create Water spell granted by Rain Dancer weapon counting towards prepared spells limit.

Fixed Aberrant Shape’s Devour Intellect spell not applying stun and reducing Intelligence correctly.

Fixed Dragon's Grasp not dealing additional damage to burning targets.

Fixed a variety of broken NPC Ensnaring Strike actions across the game.

Flaming Sphere can no longer climb ladders.

Fixed Flaming Sphere not always applying area damage correctly.

Fixed being able to target yourself with Friends spell.

Fixed condition from Guiding Bolt spell not being removed by offhand attacks.

Fixed Warding Flare activating only once per turn.

General

Fixed Aberrant Shape for Moon Druids.

Fixed Ash surface igniting flammable surfaces on touch.

Fixed not being able to move some crates.

Fixed being able to eat some buckets.

Fixed sometimes not being able to shove characters into deep chasms due to angle limit.

Fixed dual wielding using the same attack roll for both attacks.

Sneak Attack now requires a Finesse weapon in the main hand.

Fixed being able to still perform actions after having ended your shared turn.

Fixed certain dialogues being skipped abruptly in multiplayer.

The Great Weapon Master feature no longer triggers on a critical miss.

Fixed effects sometimes not being applied properly to characters in a certain state (like Prone).

Murdering NPCs out of combat again has appropriate consequences.

Added new journal updates for Halsin's subquests to fix the quest ending prematurely or reaching a dead end.

Restored missing Fey Ancestry for Drow NPCs.

Gave Drow NPCs their intended armor visual sets.

Fixed savegames with specific characters not showing up in the savegame list.

Fixed lootable objects from other floors being highlighted when pressing ALT.

Fixed the 'end force turn-based mode' button sometimes not working correctly.

Fixed jumping down to a party member sometimes dealing massive damage.

Fixed NPCs not using Dash anymore after being proned in combat.

Fixed rare issue with combat getting stuck due to attack of opportunity.

Fixed other players getting kicked out of the level-up screen if another player starts force turn-based mode.

Fixed enemies not getting surprised status correctly when attacking from stealth.

Fixed 'Invalid Target' message when trying to throw specific items like barrels or dead bodies.

Fixed landing animations on damaging jumps that do not knock you down.

Fixed not being able to resurrect correctly when selecting a target location.

Fixed NPCs not trying to stop you when escaping prison.

Fixed trajectory preview when trying to shove heavy targets.

Fixed unintended AI bias towards targets with lower HP. Some enemies will still pursue killing blows, but any bias towards lower HP targets outside of killing blow range was unintended.

Fixed characters on the edge of moving platforms sliding and sometimes falling off.

Fixed revived characters not triggering Attack of Opportunity anymore.

Fixed certain NPCs losing their signature spells after loading a savegame.

Fixed being able to pick up items that are too heavy by using Alt+click.

Fixed inventory weight not updating correctly after consuming an item.

Fixed Prone characters skipping their turns when stuck in certain surfaces that affect their movement.

Fixed thrown items not doing impact damage in certain conditions.

Fixed incorrect climbing animations for clients in multiplayer.

Fixed certain animations not playing for clients in multiplayer if latency was too high.

Fixed eyewitness reactions to murdering a guard still occuring when they shouldn't.

Fixed several passive skill rolls (Harper's Stash, Goblin's Ambush, Selune's secret shrine, Injured Drow, Tree Stash).

Fixed some stat inconsistencies with bugbears.

Fixed issues with NPCs sometimes not reacting to using forbidden items.

Fixed the examine window breaking when the player's Wisdom is low.

Fixed Multiplayer Lobby still showing player icon after they get kicked from reducing slot count.

Characters should now properly avoid Enchanted Vines surface.

Fixed visuals for Goblin Short Bow.

Fixed a general spellcasting animation issue.

Fixed items not being confiscated correctly when a player is arrested.

Fixed combat AI sometimes trying to heal their friends if they are immune to healing (e.g. zombies).

Disarming a tripwire next to a rolling boulder trap no longer triggers it.

Fixed an issue where AI would wait for excessively long if it failed to find a valid action to execute.

Fixed various issues with NPC wildshapes.

Skeletons are no longer in a celebratory mood when emerging from coffins.

Nautiloid

Fixed a traversal bug near Us by tweaking level design.

Fixed combat fallback dialogue for Us / Intellect Devourers.

Lae'zel no longer tries to jump down on the Nautiloid if she's dead.

Fixed the Mind Flayer on the Nautiloid talking before actually attacking.

Overgrown Ruins

Soul coins are now properly placed in the Chapel and no longer have the 'Story Item' property.

Attacking Nymessa, Damays, or any of the bandits outside of the chapel now properly ends their dialogues and starts combat.

Druid Grove

Fixed Mud Mephits sometimes not using their spells.

Sleeping bear in the Grove should now face the right way when sleeping.

Nettie's dialogue about poison now triggers normally if the player enters her room wildshaped.

Fixed Topaz moving its coin out of its nest and thinking the coin was gone.

Fixed NPCs trying to path through the gate of the Grove when terrified.

Fixed issue with Sazza not reacting to the death of her captors.

Fixed some druids ignoring invisibility statuses on players.

Fixed issue where the Robbed Adventurer dialogue ended prematurely if the guard was too far away.

Fixed an issue with Mattis thinking you bought something when you actually sold him something.

Fixed an issue where Grove characters would be part of combats they weren't supposed to participate in.

Fixed dialogue options for Tiefling Warlocks in Wyll's recruitment dialogue.

Fixed issue at the Plea at the Gates where Wyll would take too long to end his turns.

Blighted Village

Novices Andrick and Brynna now leave as intended after the encounter.

In the encounter with Novices Andrick and Brynna, the Medicine ability check now correctly uses Wisdom instead of Intelligence.

Ogres now wield their intended weapons and correctly use Strength to throw things (instead of Dexterity).

Fixed Tracker Dullwill's dialogue hostile reactivity.

Fixed Owlbear not gaining the Enraged status during combat.

Goblin Camp

Fixed issue with the goblin scouts not being able to talk to Sazza.

Brakkal won't run away through walls anymore, and the interaction with him through walls themselves is made easier.

Goblins now only say "someone let crawlies out' if you actually let crawlies (spiders) out.

Fixed spiders in Spider Nest ignoring combats around them even when they can easily reach those combats.

Fixed Happy Torturers torture scene starting even when both Spike and his assistant have run away to their battlestations.

Liam will no longer run away while unconscious.

Fixed Bosk not checking if Volo is still alive and present.

Fixed the dead adventurer's corpse being inaccessible while fighting the goblin kids.

Fixed Crusher's storytelling dialogue to include his friend goblins correctly.

Swamp

Fixed Redcaps not looking like themselves after they are revealed.

Fixed a bug with Mayrina's cage that would block targeted spells.

Fixed issue with Redcap's bloodlust that sometimes caused them to skip their own turns.

The Risen Road

Fixed a newborn gnoll appearing next to a dead hyena after succeeding to kill it inside the womb.

Conversations with Anders are no longer interrupted when another player enters the house.

Fixed Anders' Cleric spells (removed Trip Attack).

Raphael will no longer appear in camp immediately after abandoning Lae'zel at the githyanki patrol.

You can now only mention Nymessa and Damays in the githyanki patrol if you met them in Lae'zel's recruitment.

Waukeen's Rest

Fixed frightened oxen in Waukeen's Rest being significantly offset in their dialogue.

Fixed backdraft when opening the room in which Benryn is trapped.

Adjusted a hatch in the Zhentarim storeroom that was floating above the ground.

Underdark