BAFTA Games Awards Nominees Announced

Returnal and It Takes Two are each set to win big at the BAFTA Game Awards, securing eight nominations each.

By on

Comments

While we might be well into 2022, the 2021 award season is still going strong. BAFTA is the latest organization to reveal its list of nominees for its game awards, and with 39 games nominated, it's safe to say there's a little something for everyone.

Among the most celebrated titles to make the list are the quirky co-op game It Takes Two and Housemarque's roguelike Returnal, both of which earned an impressive eight nominations. Included in those nominations is the one for Best Game, an honor It Takes Two has already earned at both the DICE Awards and The Game Awards. Both games also received nominations for Artistic Achievement, Best Game Design, Best Narrative Game, and Best Original Property.

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trails just behind It Takes Two and Returnal with seven nominations, while Forza Horizon 5 and Psychonauts 2 each have six. GameSpot's own Game of the Year, Deathloop, sits at five. A number of notable independent games have made the list as well, including Death's Door, Inscryption, Sable, and Unpacking.

While what games ultimately take home awards is almost entirely decided upon by BAFTA's panel of experts, those of you at home can vote for the EE Game of the Year--the only award chosen by the public. Among the nominees are Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Deathloop, The Forgotten City, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, and Unpacking. Voting is available from now until April 1.

You can see all the categories, and their nominees, below:

2021 BAFTA Game Awards Nominees

Animation

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Artistic Achievement

  • The Artful Escape
  • It Takes Two
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Audio Achievement

  • The Artful Escape
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Halo Infinite
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Returnal

Best Game

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

British Game

  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
  • Death's Door
  • Fights In Tight Spaces
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Overboard!
  • Sable

Debut Game

  • The Artful Escape
  • Eastward
  • The Forgotten City
  • Genesis Noir
  • Maquette
  • Toem

Evolving Game

  • Among Us
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Apex Legends
  • Disco Elysium
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky

Family Game

  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Unpacking

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
  • Before Your Eyes
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Game Builder Garage
  • It Takes Two
  • Psychonauts 2

Game Design

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Multiplayer Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • Hell Let Loose
  • It Takes Two

Music

  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Halo Infinite
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Narrative Game

  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Returnal
  • Unpacking

Original Property

  • Deathloop
  • Death's Door
  • Inscyrption
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Unpacking

Technical Achievement

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hitman 3
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

EE Game of the Year (Voted by Public)

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Deatloop
  • The Forgotten City
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Unpacking

