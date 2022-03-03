BAFTA Games Awards Nominees Announced

While we might be well into 2022, the 2021 award season is still going strong. BAFTA is the latest organization to reveal its list of nominees for its game awards, and with 39 games nominated, it's safe to say there's a little something for everyone.

Among the most celebrated titles to make the list are the quirky co-op game It Takes Two and Housemarque's roguelike Returnal, both of which earned an impressive eight nominations. Included in those nominations is the one for Best Game, an honor It Takes Two has already earned at both the DICE Awards and The Game Awards. Both games also received nominations for Artistic Achievement, Best Game Design, Best Narrative Game, and Best Original Property.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trails just behind It Takes Two and Returnal with seven nominations, while Forza Horizon 5 and Psychonauts 2 each have six. GameSpot's own Game of the Year, Deathloop, sits at five. A number of notable independent games have made the list as well, including Death's Door, Inscryption, Sable, and Unpacking.

While what games ultimately take home awards is almost entirely decided upon by BAFTA's panel of experts, those of you at home can vote for the EE Game of the Year--the only award chosen by the public. Among the nominees are Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Deathloop, The Forgotten City, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, and Unpacking. Voting is available from now until April 1.

You can see all the categories, and their nominees, below:

2021 BAFTA Game Awards Nominees

Animation

Call of Duty: Vanguard

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Life is Strange: True Colors

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Artistic Achievement

The Artful Escape

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Audio Achievement

The Artful Escape

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Returnal

Best Game

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

British Game

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Death's Door

Fights In Tight Spaces

Forza Horizon 5

Overboard!

Sable

Debut Game

The Artful Escape

Eastward

The Forgotten City

Genesis Noir

Maquette

Toem

Evolving Game

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Apex Legends

Disco Elysium

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Family Game

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Forza Horizon 5

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Unpacking

Game Beyond Entertainment

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Before Your Eyes

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Game Builder Garage

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Game Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Multiplayer Game

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

Hell Let Loose

It Takes Two

Music

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Halo Infinite

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Narrative Game

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

Unpacking

Original Property

Deathloop

Death's Door

Inscyrption

It Takes Two

Returnal

Unpacking

Technical Achievement

Forza Horizon 5

Hitman 3

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

EE Game of the Year (Voted by Public)