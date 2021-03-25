BAFTA Game Awards 2021: How To Watch, What's Nominated, And More

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will host its annual BAFTA Game Awards today, March 25 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. Read on to learn about the nominees and categories, as well as how to watch the ceremony when it goes live.

How To Watch The BAFTA Game Awards

The BAFTA Game Awards is set to broadcast at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. You can catch the livestream right here, as well as on other channels like Twitch and YouTube.

What To Expect From The BAFTA Game Awards

The 90-minute ceremony will be hosted by Paradise Killer voice actor Elle Osili-Wood, who will present a plethora of awards across 18 categories. This includes Animation, Best Game, Evolving Game, Multiplayer, and Narrative, among others.

There's also a new award this year: the EE Game of the Year trophy, in partnership with the British Academy Games Awards. The nominees were voted by the public and includes titles like Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, The Last of Us Part II, and Valorant.

What Are The BAFTA Game Awards Nominees?

Leading the list is Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II with 13 nominations, the "highest number for a game in the history of the BAFTA Games Awards," according to BAFTA. Followed that is Ghost of Tsushima with 10, Hades with eight, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales with seven, and Dreams with six. Meanwhile, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Fall Guys are tied with five nominations each.

Riot Games' new hero-tactical shooter Valorant is up for two awards the year, Multiplayer and EE Game of the Year. Final Fantasy VII Remake is also in the mix with two awards, one for Animation and another for Performer in a Leading Role. You can check out the full list of BAFTA nominations below:

BAFTA Game Awards 2021 Nominees

Animation

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Artistic Achievement

Cyberpunk 2077

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Audio Achievement

Astro's Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

British Game

Dreams

FI 2020

Fall Guys

The Last Campfire

Roki

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Debut Game

Airborne Kingdom

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Factorio

The Falconeer

Roki

Evolving Game

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Dreams

Fall Guys

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Sea of Thieves

Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro's Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys

Minecraft

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Game Design

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro's Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Game Beyond Entertainment

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Before I Forget

Dreams

Spiritfarer

The Last of Us Part II

Tell Me Why

Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Deep Rock Galactic

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Valorant

Music

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Narrative

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Cyberpunk 2077

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Original Property

Carrion

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Performer in a Leading Role

Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Cherami Leigh as Female V, Cyberpunk 2077

Cody Christian as Cloud Strife, Final Fantasy VII Remake

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Performer in a Supporting Role

Carla Tassara as Judy Alvarez, Cyberpunk 2077

Jeffrey Pierce as Tommy, The Last of Us Part II

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller, Hades

Patrick Gallagher as Khotun Khan, Ghost of Tsushima

Shannon Woodward as Dina, The Last of Us Part II

Troy Baker as Joel, The Last of Us Part II

Technical Achievement

Demon's Souls

Doom Eternal

Dreams

Microsoft Flight Simulator

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

EE Game of the Year