BAFTA Game Awards 2021: How To Watch, What's Nominated, And More
The Last of Us Part II leads the BAFTA Game Awards 2021 list with 13 nominations.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will host its annual BAFTA Game Awards today, March 25 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. Read on to learn about the nominees and categories, as well as how to watch the ceremony when it goes live.
How To Watch The BAFTA Game Awards
The BAFTA Game Awards is set to broadcast at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. You can catch the livestream right here, as well as on other channels like Twitch and YouTube.
What To Expect From The BAFTA Game Awards
The 90-minute ceremony will be hosted by Paradise Killer voice actor Elle Osili-Wood, who will present a plethora of awards across 18 categories. This includes Animation, Best Game, Evolving Game, Multiplayer, and Narrative, among others.
There's also a new award this year: the EE Game of the Year trophy, in partnership with the British Academy Games Awards. The nominees were voted by the public and includes titles like Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, The Last of Us Part II, and Valorant.
What Are The BAFTA Game Awards Nominees?
Leading the list is Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II with 13 nominations, the "highest number for a game in the history of the BAFTA Games Awards," according to BAFTA. Followed that is Ghost of Tsushima with 10, Hades with eight, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales with seven, and Dreams with six. Meanwhile, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Fall Guys are tied with five nominations each.
Riot Games' new hero-tactical shooter Valorant is up for two awards the year, Multiplayer and EE Game of the Year. Final Fantasy VII Remake is also in the mix with two awards, one for Animation and another for Performer in a Leading Role. You can check out the full list of BAFTA nominations below:
BAFTA Game Awards 2021 Nominees
Animation
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Artistic Achievement
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
Audio Achievement
- Astro's Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
British Game
- Dreams
- FI 2020
- Fall Guys
- The Last Campfire
- Roki
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Debut Game
- Airborne Kingdom
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Factorio
- The Falconeer
- Roki
Evolving Game
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Sea of Thieves
Family
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Minecraft
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Game Design
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Before I Forget
- Dreams
- Spiritfarer
- The Last of Us Part II
- Tell Me Why
Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Valorant
Music
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Narrative
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Original Property
- Carrion
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
Performer in a Leading Role
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
- Cherami Leigh as Female V, Cyberpunk 2077
- Cody Christian as Cloud Strife, Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
- Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Carla Tassara as Judy Alvarez, Cyberpunk 2077
- Jeffrey Pierce as Tommy, The Last of Us Part II
- Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller, Hades
- Patrick Gallagher as Khotun Khan, Ghost of Tsushima
- Shannon Woodward as Dina, The Last of Us Part II
- Troy Baker as Joel, The Last of Us Part II
Technical Achievement
- Demon's Souls
- Doom Eternal
- Dreams
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Last of Us Part II
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
EE Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Valorant
