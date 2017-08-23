Bad Boys 3 Probably Won't Happen, Star Martin Lawrence Says

There's more bad news for fans of the Bad Boys movie series. Earlier this month, it was reported that Sony has removed the third movie in the action franchise from its schedule--and now star Martin Lawrence says he doesn't think it will happen at all.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Martin explained that co-star Will Smith's busy schedule meant the movie, currently titled Bad Boys For Life, is unlikely to be made. "I don't think we're going to get one," he said. "Not the way everything's turning out. Will is off doing another movie, and I don't think it's going to happen."

Bad Boys For Life was originally set for a November 2018 release. Although it no longer appears on the studio's schedule, this month Deadline reported that the movie has not been cancelled and that "the script is still being worked on." In addition, it stated that star Will Smith was still "interested" in the project.

Both Bad Boys For Life and Bad Boys 4 were announced in August 2015. At the time, the former was given a February 2017 release, which subsequently moved back to early 2018, and then to the November date. Bad Boys 4 was dropped from the schedule in February.

The A-Team director Joe Carnahan was originally hired to direct, but he withdrew in March, citing "scheduling issues." At the time it was reported that Sony was actively looking for a new director, with three names under consideration.

It was Smith himself who first revealed that a third movie was in the works. Last year he spoke about meeting co-star Martin Lawrence for the first time in several years. "We just looked at each other," he said. "We hugged. In that moment, we knew we were making another Bad Boys. We're definitely doing another one."

The first Bad Boys was released in 1995, with the sequel following in 2003. Both movies were directed by Transformers' Michael Bay.